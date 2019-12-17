Which player received a message of congratulations from Drake? Who served the most aces this year? Test your knowledge on the season that was on the first of two WTA quizzes.

1. Ashleigh Barty won $4.4 million at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen. But how much did she win overall in 2019?

A. $9.3 million

B. $10.3 milion

C. $11.3 million

2. Bianca Andreescu is No. 5 in the WTA Rankings at the end of a year in which the 19-year-old won the US Open. But what was her ranking just a year ago, at the end of 2018?

A. 168

B. 178

C. 188

3. With her run in Linz, 15-year-old Coco Gauff became the youngest title-winner on the WTA Tour for how many years?

A. 10

B. 15

C. 20

4. Simona Halep played almost perfect tennis to defeat Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final. How many unforced errors did the Romanian make all match?

A. 5

B. 4

C. 3

5. "You can write me off, but I believe in my ability." Who said that in 2019?

A. Maria Sharapova

B. Venus Williams

C. Garbiñe Muguruza

6. Which tennis player helped to organise Meghan Markle's baby shower in New York and, in a busy year off the court, was also a bridesmaid at Caroline Wozniacki's wedding?

A. Venus Williams

B. Eugenie Bouchard

C. Serena Williams

7. Who listened to Jay Rock's 'Win' while walking out on court to play a Grand Slam final and took that title?

A. Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

B. Simona Halep at Wimbledon

C. Bianca Andreescu at the US Open

8. Who served the most aces in 2019 with 488?

A. Kiki Bertens

B. Karolina Pliskova

C. Ashleigh Barty

9. Which leading player received a message of congratulations from Drake?

A. Naomi Osaka

B. Ashleigh Barty

C. Bianca Andreescu

10. What was the age gap in the first-round match at Wimbledon between Venus Williams and Coco Gauff?

A. 22 years

B. 23 years

C. 24 years

11. Kim Clijsters announced that she will return in 2020. What was her last tournament?

A. 2012 US Open

B. 2013 US Open

C. 2013 Australian Open

12. Serena Williams reached three finals in 2019 - Wimbledon, Toronto and the US Open - but was the runner-up each time. When did she win her last title?

A. 2016

B. 2017

C. 2018

13. Ashleigh Barty won her first Grand Slam at the 2019 French Open, and rose to World No. 1 in the WTA Rankings, after a career break in which she played another sport. What was that sport?

A. Table tennis

B. Badminton

C. Cricket

14. Naomi Osaka became the first Asian to hold the World No. 1 ranking after winning the 2019 Australian Open. Who did she beat in the final?

A. Karolina Pliskova

B. Petra Kvitova

C. Simona Halep

15. Martina Navratilova compared the 2019 Indian Wells champion to Martina Hingis, saying that she had almost as much variety as the Swiss and more power. Who was Navratilova talking about?

A. Angelique Kerber

B. Bianca Andreescu

C. Elina Svitolina

16. Who played the most singles matches in 2019, with 81?

A. Kiki Bertens

B. Sofia Kenin

C. Karollina Pliskova

17. Who became the first woman to win Madrid without dropping a set all tournament?

A. Simona Halep

B. Kiki Bertens

C. Sloane Stephens

18. Who served the most double faults in 2019, with 436?

A. Jelena Ostapenko

B. Aryna Sabalenka

C. Kiki Bertens

19. How many women have held the World No. 1 Ranking in 2019?

A. 2

B. 3

C. 4

20. Which player won the longest tiebreak (12-10) in a WTA main draw this year? A. Tamara Zidansek B. Kiki Bertens C. Yulia Putintseva

Answers below.

Answers

1. C

2. B

3. B

4. C

5. A

6. C

7. A

8. B

9. C

10. C

11. A

12. B

13. C

14. B

15. B

16. A

17. B

18. A

19. B

20. B