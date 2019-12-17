Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are currently in Florida experiencing the ‘Mouratoglou Preseason’ - a warm up for 2020 with a difference.

The two American stars at in Boca Raton, Florida to participate in the annual ‘Mouratoglou Preseason’, in which the aim is to bring together current and upcoming players, as well as celebrities from the world of entertainment for a unique team-building opportunity ahead of the upcoming season.

The camp is the brainchild of Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena's coach and a long-time mentor to Coco, who trained at his academy from the age of 10.

As well as Williams and Gauff, the star-studded cast includes former heavyweight boxing champion of the world, Mike Tyson, fitness influencer Shaun T, DJ Bob Sinclar and up-and-coming male tennis players Holger Rune and Christopher Eubanks.

Putting on a show off the backhand side 🎩@serenawilliams | Holger Rune pic.twitter.com/oV6pcPyJSt — Mouratoglou Tennis Academy 🎾 (@MouratoglouAcad) December 14, 2019

While the players have, of course, spent plenty of time on court, they have also been testing themselves in other disciplines, with Shaun T getting them in the groove for 2020 with a new choreography.

The fitness influencer, who is most noted for his ‘Insanity’ program, has also led the group in various workouts.

Thanks for the workout Shaun T! pic.twitter.com/a3ApvQEAU7 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) December 12, 2019

Both Serena and Gauff are gearing up for the ASB Classic in Auckland, which begins on January 6.