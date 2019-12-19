WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is looking forward to beginning the new season on home soil.

Ashleigh Barty is eager for the 2020 season to begin, with the attraction of playing in front of a home Australian crowd one that appeals immensely to the WTA World No.1.

Barty is coming off the most successful year of her career to date, with 2019 bringing both French Open glory – her first major – and victory at the WTA Finals.

Now her target is to become the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam since Christine O’Neil in 1976, with her preparation involving trips to the Brisbane International and Adelaide International.

“I can't wait to play in front of the Aussie crowd again and go out there and give it my all,” she said.

“The more I can play in Australia the better. I love playing in front of the Australian public and obviously it's an opportunity for us Aussies to play the first month of the year at home.

“I didn't hesitate at all in trying to play as much as I could – not just in playing more matches leading up to the Australian Open but also enjoying it.

“Regardless of whether I win or lose I think the Aussie public love the fact when Australians come out and do give it a crack.

“That's what I can promise – I'll go out there and give it my best and then whatever happens, happens.”

Barty was a quarterfinalist at Melbourne Park last year, a personal best performance after third-round exits in each of the two previous campaigns.