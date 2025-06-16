Frech upsets Andreeva in Berlin; Badosa and Navarro set early Top 10 clash

Magdalena Frech upset Mirra Andreeva for her second career Top 10 win at the Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro lined up a stunning Top 10 meeting in the second round.

The Berlin Tennis Open by HYLO saw nine of the Top 10 players in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings enter the jam-packed main draw. But the WTA 500 grass-court event has already seen one Top 10 player fall on opening day.

Berlin: Draws | Scores | Order of play | 411

World No. 25 Magdalena Frech of Poland pulled off the upset, overcoming No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 to reach the second round. Frech took 2 hours and 8 minutes to execute her comeback.

Despite her Top 25 status, Top 10 wins have been hard to come by for Frech. The 27-year-old started her career 0-15 against Top 10 players before finally getting her first Top 10 win over No. 8 Emma Navarro at 2024 Wuhan.

Frech was 0-3 vs. Top 10 players this year coming into Berlin, but she got her second career Top 10 win at last by beating 18-year-old Andreeva. Frech had already lost twice to Andreeva this year, but the third time was the charm.

"It’s always tough to play against Top 10 players, especially Mirra," Frech told former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic on court. "She’s a great fighter, she’s playing really great tennis. I knew from the beginning that it’s going to be a very tough match."

After coming out on top in a back-and-forth second set, Frech eased through the third set to prevail.

"I tried to focus more on my service games, to be more patient," Frech said, describing her comeback. "I tried to be more aggressive from the second set. When I was at 5-5, 0-30, I said, ‘Come on, you can do better! You can do something, just play freely.’ And that was the key."

The Pole has had a tricky season -- she is just 8-15 in 2025. Another win would put Frech into her first quarterfinal of the year.

Andreeva, meanwhile, has suffered a first-round loss in her last three grass-court events; she was 0-2 on grass in 2024. Her last win on the surface occurred at 2023 Wimbledon, where she reached the Round of 16 as a qualifier.

Top 10 showdown in second round: Berlin's outstanding field meant there would be an unseeded Top 10 player, and the random draw heightened that issue by placing the World No. 9 and No. 10 in the same section.

The projected results were fulfilled. Separated by only one spot, those two players, No. 8 seed Paula Badosa and unseeded Emma Navarro, will now face each other in a blockbuster second-round clash.

Ranked No. 9 last week, Badosa of Spain breezed past home hope Eva Lys 6-1, 6-3 in Monday's last match. Badosa took exactly one hour to win her Berlin tournament debut over the German No. 2.

Navarro, who was ranked No. 10 last week and therefore just missed out on the seedings, defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3 in Monday's first match.

Naturally, their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Both of their matches took place last year: Badosa beat Navarro on clay at Rome, and Navarro avenged that loss in the US Open quarterfinals on hard court. Grass will break the tie.

Monday's updated PIF WTA Rankings increased the drama by having Badosa and Navarro flip-flop in the standings after the main draw came out. As of today, Navarro is back at No. 9, ahead of No. 10 Badosa.