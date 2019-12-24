Think you're a WTA insider? Find out how well you really know all things WTA with the hardest season-ending quiz you'll ever take.

1. Who put together the most dominant title run (in terms of both fewest games lost per match and fewest games lost overall) of 2019?

A. Karolina Pliskova, Eastbourne

B. Naomi Osaka, Osaka

C. Ashleigh Barty, Birmingham

D. Elena Rybakina, Bucharest

2. Coco Gauff became the second teenage lucky loser to win a WTA title in as many years when she won Linz in October. Who defeated the American prodigy in the final round of qualifying?

A. Kateryna Kozlova

B. Anna Blinkova

C. Zarina Diyas

D. Tamara Korpatsch

3. Three players pulled out victories from match point down three times in 2019. Two of those were Alison Riske and Donna Vekic, but the third was the only player to achieve the feat in consecutive matches. Who was it?

A. Bianca Andreescu

B. Belinda Bencic

C. Yulia Putintseva

D. Viktoria Kuzmova



4. Fiona Ferro won her maiden title in Lausanne in July, defeating compatriot Alizé Cornet in the final. Who was the winner of the last all-French WTA final before this?

A. Amélie Mauresmo

B. Aravane Rezai

C. Alizé Cornet

D. Pauline Parmentier



5. How many players in the year-end Top 5 had never won a title at Premier level or above at the start of 2019?

A. One

B. Two

C. Three

D. Four

6. Who was the lowest-ranked player to score a Top 10 win in 2019?

A. Destanee Aiava

B. Bianca Andreescu

C. Kimberly Birrell

D. Coco Gauff

7. Which player was a semifinalist in her WTA main draw debut this year - the only WTA main draw she would contest in 2019?

A. Katarzyna Kawa

B. Martina Di Giuseppe

C. Varvara Gracheva

D. Catherine McNally

8. Bianca Andreescu was one of two players to win their maiden title at a Premier tournament in 2019. Who was the other?

A. Elise Mertens

B. Amanda Anisimova

C. Zheng Saisai

D. Petra Martic