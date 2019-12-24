1. Who put together the most dominant title run (in terms of both fewest games lost per match and fewest games lost overall) of 2019?
A. Karolina Pliskova, Eastbourne
B. Naomi Osaka, Osaka
C. Ashleigh Barty, Birmingham
D. Elena Rybakina, Bucharest
2. Coco Gauff became the second teenage lucky loser to win a WTA title in as many years when she won Linz in October. Who defeated the American prodigy in the final round of qualifying?
A. Kateryna Kozlova
B. Anna Blinkova
C. Zarina Diyas
D. Tamara Korpatsch
3. Three players pulled out victories from match point down three times in 2019. Two of those were Alison Riske and Donna Vekic, but the third was the only player to achieve the feat in consecutive matches. Who was it?
A. Bianca Andreescu
B. Belinda Bencic
C. Yulia Putintseva
D. Viktoria Kuzmova
4. Fiona Ferro won her maiden title in Lausanne in July, defeating compatriot Alizé Cornet in the final. Who was the winner of the last all-French WTA final before this?
A. Amélie Mauresmo
B. Aravane Rezai
C. Alizé Cornet
D. Pauline Parmentier
5. How many players in the year-end Top 5 had never won a title at Premier level or above at the start of 2019?
A. One
B. Two
C. Three
D. Four
6. Who was the lowest-ranked player to score a Top 10 win in 2019?
6. Who was the lowest-ranked player to score a Top 10 win in 2019?
A. Destanee Aiava
B. Bianca Andreescu
C. Kimberly Birrell
D. Coco Gauff
7. Which player was a semifinalist in her WTA main draw debut this year - the only WTA main draw she would contest in 2019?
A. Katarzyna Kawa
B. Martina Di Giuseppe
C. Varvara Gracheva
D. Catherine McNally
8. Bianca Andreescu was one of two players to win their maiden title at a Premier tournament in 2019. Who was the other?
A. Elise Mertens
B. Amanda Anisimova
C. Zheng Saisai
D. Petra Martic
9. Nao Hibino lifted her second WTA title in the second all-Japanese final in the Open Era when she defeated Misaki Doi to win Hiroshima in September. How many WTA finals has Hibino now reached in total?
A. Two
B. Three
C. Four
D. Five
10. Only one of this year's Roland Garros semifinalists - Ashleigh Barty, Amanda Anisimova, Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova - had won a clay warm-up title. Which tournament was it?
A. Rome
B. Rabat
C. Bogota
D. Stuttgart
11. Alison Riske played the most consecutive three-set matches on the WTA Tour this year over the summer. How long was her streak?
A. Eight matches
B. Ten matches
C. Twelve matches
D. Thirteen matches
12. Three of Jennifer Brady's four Top 20 wins in 2019 were over the same player. Who was it?
A. Madison Keys
B. Aryna Sabalenka
C. Jelena Ostapenko
D. Caroline Garcia
13. Ashleigh Barty was the only player to win titles on clay, grass, outdoor hardcourts and indoor hardcourts in 2019. Who was the only other player to reach finals on all four surfaces?
A. Kiki Bertens
B. Karolina Pliskova
C. Sofia Kenin
D. Serena Williams
14. Who became the first unranked qualifying wildcard to reach a WTA final since Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in 1997?
A. Coco Gauff
B. Patricia Maria Tig
C. Iga Swiatek
D. Astra Sharma
15. Kaia Kanepi notched up another big-stage upset at Roland Garros when she defeated Julia Goerges in the first round. How many times has Kanepi now defeated a seeded player in the first round of a Grand Slam?
A. Five
B. Six
C. Seven
D. Eight
16. Who won the longest final of the year and where?
A. Alison Riske, 's-Hertogenbosch
B. Dayana Yastremska, Strasbourg
C. Naomi Osaka, Australian Open
D. Magda Linette, The Bronx
17. Which player did Marketa Vondrousova overcome a 0-4 head-to-head to beat for the first time en route to the Roland Garros final?
A. Petra Martic
B. Johanna Konta
C. Anastasija Sevastova
D. Wang Yafan
18. How many matches had Zhang Shuai won at Wimbledon prior to reaching this year's quarterfinals?
A. Zero
B. One
C. Four
D. Seven
19. Which player scored a Top 20 win in her very first career WTA match?
A. Iga Swiatek
B. Catherine McNally
C. Hailey Baptiste
D. Kaja Juvan
20. Jelena Ostapenko scored two wins over Karolina Pliskova in Beijing - one in singles and one in doubles. Who was Ostapenko's doubles partner in that event?
A. Monica Niculescu
B. Camila Giorgi
C. Hsieh Su-Wei
D. Dayana Yastremska
Answers below.
Answers
1. A
2. D
3. D
4. B
5. B
6. C
7. B
8. C
9. D
10. C
11. B
12. D
13. A
14. B
15. C
16. B
17. A
18. A
19. C
20. D
