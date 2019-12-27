It’s that time of the year again! All through the off-season, we’ve been recapping the historic and memorable 2019 WTA season from different angles as we look ahead to a new year. Records were broken, streaks were set and players burst onto the scene to make their mark in a big way.
Now that all the polls are closed and awards handed out, take a look back at all of the best moments of the season in our 2019 WTA Year in Review Series.
Relive the best matches of the year:
Top 5 Best WTA Matches
Top 5 Best Grand Slam Matches
Top 5 Best Upsets
The best on and off-court moments:
Vive la difference! 18 titles, 18 winners in 2019
The 100 Club: All the WTA Top 100 debutantes of the year
Best on-court moments (video)
Best off-court moments (video)
Think you know the 2019 WTA season?
20 Questions: Test your knowledge!
20 Questions: Expert level
Quotes of the Year
WTA Player Award Winners:
Player of the Year: Ashleigh Barty
Doubles Team of the Year: Timea Babos & Kristina Mladenovic
Most Improved Player of the Year: Sofia Kenin
Newcomer of the Year: Bianca Andreescu
Comeback Player of the Year: Belinda Bencic
Player Voted Awards:
WTA Tournament of the Year: Indian Wells, Dubai, St. Petersburg & Stuttgart, Acapulco
Coach of the Year: Craig Tyzzer (Ashleigh Barty)
Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award: Petra Kvitova
Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award: Gabriela Dabrowski
Fan Voted Awards:
Fan Favorite: Simona Halep scores third straight Fan Favorite win
Shot of the year: Iga Swiatek’s deft dropshot
Year-End Trophies:
Singles Year-End No.1: Ashleigh Barty
Doubles Year-End No.1: Barbora Strycova