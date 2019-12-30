The former Grand Slam champion will begin her 2020 campaign at the Brisbane International.

BRISBANE, Australia - Maria Sharapova has taken a wildcard into the Brisbane International, which begins on January 6.

The former Grand Slam champion made the announcement on social media, saying: "Brisbane, I've missed you, and I'm so excited to be starting off my year 2020 at your tournament, in your city.

"I've missed the fans, I've missed the event so much, and I am so looking forward to seeing everyone."

The 32-year-old joins Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber in the draw as well as Australian favorites Samantha Stosur, Ajla Tomljanovic, and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

The tournament runs from January 6 to 12 at the Queensland Tennis Center.