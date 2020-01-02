HOBART, Australia - Garbiñe Muguruza will take a wild card into the Hobart International - returning to the place where she won her maiden WTA title as a qualifier six years ago.
The former World No.1 joins the already-announced Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur in the field.
“We are thrilled to announce that Garbiñe Muguruza has been awarded a wildcard for 2020,” Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.
“Garbiñe has an impressive resume as both a singles and doubles player and we’re excited to welcome her back in January.
“Securing a former world No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion is a great result for the Hobart International and reinforces the event as a platform for both current and future stars of women’s tennis.”
Sania Mirza heads the doubles field - making her return to action after giving birth to her son in October 2018 - partnering with Nadia Kichenok.
2019 champions Latisha and Hao-Ching Chan will also be part of the competition.
The Hobart International starts on January 11.