The Spaniard returns to the site of her first WTA title win.

HOBART, Australia - Garbiñe Muguruza will take a wild card into the Hobart International - returning to the place where she won her maiden WTA title as a qualifier six years ago.

The former World No.1 joins the already-announced Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur in the field.

“We are thrilled to announce that Garbiñe Muguruza has been awarded a wildcard for 2020,” Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

“Garbiñe has an impressive resume as both a singles and doubles player and we’re excited to welcome her back in January.

“Securing a former world No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion is a great result for the Hobart International and reinforces the event as a platform for both current and future stars of women’s tennis.”

Muguruza after winning Hobart in 2014

Sania Mirza heads the doubles field - making her return to action after giving birth to her son in October 2018 - partnering with Nadia Kichenok.

2019 champions Latisha and Hao-Ching Chan will also be part of the competition.

The Hobart International starts on January 11.