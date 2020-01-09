Semifinal day in Shenzhen will see Garbiñe Muguruza tackle Ekaterina Alexandrova.

CENTRE COURT

Play starts at 1pm

Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [6] v Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) [5]

Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [7] v Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE)

Misaki DOI (JPN) / Monica NICULESCU (ROU) v DUAN Yingying (CHN) / ZHENG Saisai (CHN) [3]

2020 Shenzhen Highlights: Muguruza downs Diyas to progress to semi-finals

MATCH POINTS

Garbiñe Muguruza won her only previous meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova at Wimbledon in 2017, 6-2, 6-4, en route to the title.

Muguruza’s last final appearance came in Monterrey last year – it was the only final she made during the season.

Alexandrova is aiming for just a second appearance in a WTA Tour final. She lost her previous visit to the last two against Camila Giorgi in Linz in 2018.

The Spaniard is aiming to break a five-match losing sequence against players in the Top 35 dating back to Roland Garros, when she beat Elina Svitolina in the last 32.

Elena Rybakina and Kristyna Pliskova have never met before.

Pliskova has a 1-4 career WTA Tour career record against players from Kazakhstan.

Rybakina, 20, reached her maiden career final in Bucharest last July and followed it up swiftly with a second in September at the Jiangxi Open. She is now aiming for her third.

Related: WTA Scouting Report: Elena Rybakina reflects on rapid rise before 2020 debut

Pliskova has not reached a final since Prague in 2017. Her only hard court WTA Tour final came in Tashkent in 2016.