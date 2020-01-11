WTA World No.5 Bianca Andreescu will not be fit enough to play in Melbourne, she has announced.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, storming up the Ranking to become WTA World No.4 at her peak, and lifted her first three trophies on Tour.

A stellar year was capped when she defeated Serena Williams in New York to seal her first major title, though she was forced to pull out of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen because of a left knee injury.

That issue is still troubling her and will prevent the Canadian from featuring in Melbourne.

“Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen,” she posted on Twitter.

“My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year.

“It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon.”

Andreescu was a qualifier at the Australian Open last year and lost out in the second round to Anastasija Sevastova.