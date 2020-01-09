Fifth seed Veronika Kudermetova faces wildcard Samantha Stosur as first-round action at the Hobart International gets under way, while sixth seed Magda Linette clashes with former World No.2 Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2015 champion Heather Watson takes on Jil Teichmann.

MATCH POINTS

No.5 seed Veronika Kudermetova takes on 2014 semifinalist Samantha Stosur for the second time today. The Russian's first meeting with Stosur took place when she was a 16-year-old competing in her first Fed Cup rubber in the first round of the 2014 competition, with the Australian winning 6-4, 6-0.

2017 Auckland champion Lauren Davis defeated Bogota runner-up Astra Sharma in the pair's only previous encounter, 6-2, 6-1 in Birmingham qualifying last year.

2015 Hobart champion Heather Watson is the only former winner in action today, and the qualifier takes on Prague and Palermo champion Jil Teichmann for the first time. Two other previous Hobart victors are in this year's main draw, 2017-18 champion Elise Mertens and 2016 champion Alizé Cornet; 2015 runner-up Madison Brengle and last year's finalist Anna Karolina Schmiedlova both fell in qualifying, to Ons Jabeur and Nina Stojanovic respectively.

Lausanne champion Fiona Ferro is bidding to end a six-match losing streak in her first meeting with No.7 seed Rebecca Peterson, who won two of her last four tournaments of 2019 - in Nanchang and Tianjin - but had her winning streak ended in the first round of Auckland last week by Tamara Zidansek.

Kateryna Kozlova takes a 2-1 head-to-head lead into her all-qualifier clash with Sara Sorribes Tormo, having won the two most recent encounters 6-0, 7-5 in 2015 Tashkent qualifying and 6-1, 7-6(6) in Indian Wells qualifying last year.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT (starts 12 noon)

[WC] Astra SHARMA (AUS) vs Lauren DAVIS (USA)

Fiona FERRO (FRA) vs [7] Rebecca PETERSON (SWE)

[6] Magda LINETTE (POL) vs Svetlana KUZNETSOVA (RUS)

Not before 6pm

[5] Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) vs [WC] Samantha STOSUR (AUS)

[Q] Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU) vs Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE)

WEST COURT (starts 11am)

[Q] Kateryna KOZLOVA (UKR) vs [Q] Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)

Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs [Q] Heather WATSON (GBR)

Cornelia LISTER (SWE) / Sabrina SANTAMARIA (USA) vs Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

[4] Georgina GARCIA PEREZ (ESP) / Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs Vania KING (USA) / Christina MCHALE (USA)

ZHU Lin (CHN) vs Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK)