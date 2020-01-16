Naomi Osaka will face Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the tournament as she begins her defence of the title that she won 12 months ago.

MELBOURNE, Australia – Naomi Osaka will begin the defence of her Australian Open title against WTA World No.59 Marie Bouzkova while No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty will open against Lesia Tsurenko.

The No.3 seed is included in the same quarter as Serena Williams, the No.8 seed whose quest for a 24th major title begins anew against Anastasia Potapova, and teenage sensation Coco Gauff, who will relive her big Wimbledon breakthrough when she tackles Venus Williams.

Also in the second quarter of the draw, Caroline Wozniacki, who will play her final tournament before retiring, is scheduled to begin against Kristie Ahn, with a fourth-round meeting against Serena possible.

Barty, who is bidding to become the first home winner of the event since Chris O'Neil in 1978, has No.7 seed Petra Kvitova as a possible quarterfinal opponent, with the 2019 runner-up tasked with an opening-round match against compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

Leading the lower half of the draw is No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova, who has been handed a test against France’s Kristina Mladenovic to begin her campaign, with No.6 seed Elina Svitolina drawn to face Katie Boulter in the same quarter.

No.4 seed Simona Halep will face Jennifer Brady in her opening encounter, with the possibility of a third-round meeting with Danielle Collins.

Belinda Bencic, seeded No.6, could face the Romanian star in the quarters and has been handed an opening match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Maria Sharapova finds herself in the same quarter as the Wimbledon champion, with the 2008 winner slated to face No.19 seed Donna Vekic in her first match.