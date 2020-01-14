23 and counting: Serena Williams's Slam wins
Once again Serena Williams continues her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title. Here we look back on her previous major titles.
01 /23
Serena Williams lifts the US Open trophy in 1999 after beating Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final (Getty)
Photo by Getty
02 /23
Serena beat big sister Venus 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the 2002 French Open (Getty)
03 /23
Serena Williams followed in her sister's footsteps in 2002, winning the Wimbledon title (Getty)
04 /23
Serena waves to the crowd after winning her second US Open title in 2002, once again beating Venus in the final, 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
05 /23
Serena completed the set at the start of 2003 when she won the Australian Open - beating Venus 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4 (Getty)
06 /23
Another sister act in the 2003 Wimbledon final - Serena won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 (Getty)
07 /23
Serena vanquished another American in the 2005 Australian Open final, ousting Lindsay Davenport 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 (Getty)
08 /23
Serena beat Maria Sharapova in straight sets in the 2007 Australian Open final, 6-2, 6-3 (Getty)
09 /23
Serena beat Jelena Jankovic in the final of the 2008 US Open (Getty)
10 /23
It was a fourth Australian Open title for Serena in 2009, beating Dinara Safina 6-0, 6-3 (Getty)
11 /23
Serena celebrates beating Venus in the 2009 Wimbledon final, 7-6(3), 6-2 (Getty)
12 /23
Serena faced Justine Henin in the 2010 Australian Open final, beating her 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 (Getty)
13 /23
Another straight-sets win for Serena in the 2010 Wimbledon final, this time defeating Vera Zvonareva (Getty)
14 /23
Serena signs autographs for fans after the 2012 Wimbledon final in which she beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 (Getty)
15 /23
It was another three-setter in the 2012 US Open final as Serena beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 (Getty)
16 /23
It was a second French Open title for Serena in 2013, beating Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-4 (Getty)
17 /23
Serena won the 2013 US Open - her fifth - with another tough three-setter against Azarenka (Getty)
18 /23
Serena poses on the Empire State Building viewing platform with her sixth US Open trophy in 2014 (Getty)
19 /23
It was a sixth Australian Open title for Serena in 2015, once again beating Maria Sharapova in straight sets (Getty)
20 /23
Serena after winning her third French Open, when she beat Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2 (Getty)
21 /23
2015 Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams dance at the Champions' Dinner (Getty)
22 /23
A seventh Wimbledon title for Serena in 2016, beating Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in the final (Getty)
23 /23
Serena revealed after her seventh Australian Open win in January 2017 that she was pregnant - in September that year she gave birth to daughter Olympia (Getty)