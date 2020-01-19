All the key facts and talking points from the opening day of action at the Australian Open.

LEARNING

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, the No.3 seed, kicks off the action at the 2020 Australian Open, first up on Rod Laver Arena against the on-the-rise Marie Bouzkova. She comes into Melbourne after reaching the semifinals in Brisbane.

Also on Rod Laver Arena are former champion Serena Williams, who takes on Anastasia Potapova, and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who starts against Lesia Tsurenko.

Read more: Australian Open 2020: Day 1, Order of Play

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is carrying the hopes of a nation as she heads into Melbourne, aiming to become the first Aussie woman to lift the trophy at home since Chris O’Neil in 1978. She made a successful trial run in Adelaide, where she won her first WTA trophy on home soil this weekend.

Serena comes into the Australian Open after a run to the title in Auckland, where she captured her 73rd singles title and her first since becoming a mom. In Melbourne, she’s looking to win a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown.

One of the most highly anticipated first-round clashes pits 15-year-old Coco Gauff against veteran champion Venus Williams, in a rematch of their Wimbledon opening clash.

Read more: Getting to know you: Introducing Melbourne 2020's Grand Slam debutantes

Seven players in the draw are making their Grand Slam debut, and four are in action on Day 1: Han Na-Lee (KOR), Ann Li (USA), Greet Minnen (BEL) and Martina Trevisan (ITA). Read up on all of the debutantes here.

2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki begins the last tournament of her career against Kristie Ahn. The former World No.1 announced her retirement during the off-season.

Wozniacki is one of three former champions in action on Day 1, along with Serena (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) and Osaka (2019).

WEATHER

Thunderstorms likely. Chance of rain 90%. Maximum temperature: 21C/70F.

TRENDING

Home is where the heart is 💛💚 Thank you Adelaide! pic.twitter.com/KY5TeVsn1E — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) January 18, 2020

Gosh that felt good 🏆🏆🏆 Title town after more than 2 years 🙃 what an amazing week in Hobart 😌 what a journey it’s been 🙌🏽 #@nadiakichenok @hobart_tennis #titlenumber42 #mummahustles 😉 #Allhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/jWNkBvAvll — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 18, 2020

READING

Like many top Aussies before her, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty heads to her home Grand Slam shouldering the weight of national expectation.

Coco vs. Venus, Part II: Tennis.com picks their Top 5 women’s first-round matches of the 2020 Australian Open.

“It's going to be emotional”: On the brink of retirement, Caroline Wozniacki discusses her preparation for the 2020 Australian Open and reflects on her outstanding career, speaking to wtatennis.com.

A decade-by-decade look at Serena Williams’ epic journey to 73 singles titles - including 23 Grand Slams and counting.