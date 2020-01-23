All the facts and stats you need for Friday in Melbourne

Naomi Osaka continues her quest to become the ninth woman to successfully defend her title at the Australian Open - after Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Stefanie Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Jennifer Capriati, Serena Williams, and Victoria Azarenka.

Ashleigh Barty and Elena Rybakina have both enjoyed a strong start to 2020, with the Kazakh winning the title in Hobart while the World No.1 won in Adelaide. The pair have never played each other before.

Wang Qiang and Serena Williams faced off in the last Grand Slam - the US Open 2019, where they were drawn in the quarterfinals. Williams won 6-1, 6-0.

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff also met at Flushing Meadows, and the Japanese player won their Round of 32 encounter 6-3, 6-0.

Caroline Wozniacki and Ons Jabeur have only played each other once before, and that was five years ago, at Indian Wells. The Tunisian took the win in that match 7-6(3), 6-4.

This will be the fourth time Alison Riske and Julia Goerges have played each other - and all the matches have so far been on hard courts. The German just edges the head-to-head, winning in Miami in 2017, 7-5, 6-3, and in Dubai last year, 6-4, 7-5. The American also got a win last year, though, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4 in Doha.

