2016 champion Angelique Kerber clinched a spot in the second week of the Australian Open for the fifth straight season with a hard-fought victory over powerful Camila Giorgi.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- 2016 champion Angelique Kerber of Germany moved into the fourth round of the Australian Open for the fifth straight season with a grueling 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory over Italy’s Camila Giorgi on Saturday.

Former World No.1 Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion, had won all four of her previous meetings against Giorgi -- the last three of which came in Australia over the last four years. This time, the German was forced into a decider after Giorgi eked out an excellent second set by both players, but Kerber gritted out the third set to triumph after just over two hours of play.

Kerber, who won her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne four years ago, was stellar on break points, converting five of her six chances. The German also won three-quarters of points when she got her first serve into play.

Dangerous floater Giorgi, a former Top 30 player who is currently ranked World No.102, blasted 49 winners, well outpacing Kerber's 15. However, the Italian was undone in the end by 65 unforced errors, and could only convert two of her seven break points in the encounter.

Kerber will now face the winner of the fourth-round clash between No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova and No.30 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Stepping into the Sun ☀️



Kerber captures the first set 6-2 in 26 minutes.#AusOpen | #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/wT1nOof9Wa — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020

The first three games of the match went against serve, but Kerber eventually stopped that trend at 2-1, crushing an ace to garner two game points, and converting the first with an error-forcing backhand down the line to reach 3-1.

Meanwhile, Giorgi was struggling with double faults, averaging two per game in her first four service games. However, the powerful Italian was able to stay within touching distance through 4-2 via the explosive groundstrokes which have become her trademark.

But in that game, Giorgi squandered a game point by misfiring wide on an attempted down-the-line backhand, and after two more unforced errors, Kerber had attained another break and a 5-2 lead. The German took full advantage from there, barnstorming through a love service game and wrapping up the set with an ace.

In the second set, though, Giorgi dispensed with the double faults and cleaned up her ground game dramatically, which led to a high-quality and highly competitive frame. In fact, neither player faced a break point in the set as both Kerber and Giorgi gritted out their service games with fantastic play off the ground.

Each player won over 84 percent of points off of their first serves in the second set as they blasted their way into a decisive tiebreak. In the tiebreak, Kerber took the initial lead, getting to 3-1 with a pinpoint backhand passing winner down the line. However, three fierce forehands in a row from Giorgi turned the breaker on its head, as she moved to 4-3.

Kerber’s unforced errors had been rare up to that point, but she erred with a long forehand to give Giorgi a 6-4 lead and two set points. On the first, Giorgi extended a rally with sterling footspeed before rockering another forehand winner to squeak out the set, sending the match into a decider.

The third set featured a tense third game, where Kerber fended off three break points before holding for 2-1. Kerber used the momentum from that escape to break an error-prone Giorgi in the subsequent game, eventually building to a 4-1 lead.

Giorgi, though, had more scintillating shotmaking to come, as she slammed her way to a love hold for 4-2, then fired more winners from all sectors of the court to race to a service break and put herself back on serve at 4-3.

But in the next game, Kerber took command, shooting a backhand winner down the line to queue up another break point, which she converted after a long backhand miscue by Giorgi. With the finish line in sight at 5-3, the former champion would not falter, and her combination of stellar serves and divine defense propelled her to a quick hold and a spot in the second week.

More to follow...