Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (17): 2024 - Cluj-Napoca

2020 - Brisbane

2019 - Brisbane, Rome, Eastbourne, Zhengzhou

2018 - Stuttgart, Tokyo [PPO]

2017 - Brisbane, Doha, Eastbourne

2016 - Nottingham, Cincinnati

2015 - Prague

2014 - Seoul, Linz

2013 - Kuala Lumpur



Finalist (17): 2024 - Nottingham

2021 - Rome, Wimbledon, Montreal

2020 - Rome

2019 - Miami

2018 - Tianjin

2016 - Eastbourne, US Open

2015 - Sydney, Dubai, Birmingham, Stanford, Zhuhai

2014 - Pattaya City, Nürnberg, Hong Kong



DOUBLES

Winner (5): 2016 - Birmingham (w/Strycova)

2014 - Nürnberg (w/Krajicek), Bad Gastein, Hong Kong (both w/Kr.Pliskova)

2013 - Linz (w/Kr.Pliskova)



Finalist (2): 2016 - Indian Wells (w/Goerges)

2013 - Palermo (w/Kr.Pliskova)





Career in Review

Took the majority of the 2025 season off to recover from the ankle surgery she endured at the end of the 2024 season. Played two WTA 125 events in September at Caldas Da Rainha 125 (as a wildcard, reached the 2r) and Samsun 125 (as a wildcard, l. in 1r)



Lifted her 17th career title in 2024 at Cluj-Napoca and followed with SF at WTA 1000 Doha (ret. in SF); also reached the final at Nottingham on grass (l. Boulter). Ended the season following her 2r run at the US Open (l. Paolini via ret.), due to a left ankle injury for which she underwent surgery in September



In 2023, made only quarterfinals which she reached three times; Australian Open (l. Linette), Dubai (withdrew from match against Swiatek w/viral illness) and Stuttgart (l. Swiatek). Ended her 2023 season at Guadalajara due to left wrist injury.



Best results of 2022 were SF runs at Strasbourg (l. Juvan) and Toronto (l. Haddad Maia) and QF showings at Berlin (l. Gauff) and US Open (l. Sabalenka). Was first time she failed to reach a Tour-level final since 2012



Reached three finals across 2021, at Rome (l. Swiatek), her second Slam final at Wimbledon (l. Barty) and Montreal (l. Giorgi)



Ended 2021 season by qualifying for WTA Finals for the fifth consecutive year - only four active players have qualified more than her



Made Olympic debut, reaching R16 at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (l. Giorgi)



Lifted a WTA-leading four titles across the 2019 season (tied with Barty) - triumphed at Brisbane, Rome, Eastbourne and Zhengzhou. Dropped 19 games across five matches during Eastbourne title win (d. Kerber in F) - most economic title run in 2019



Also reached first Premier Mandatory final at 2019 Miami, losing to Barty in straight sets, and produced best Australian Open performance of career, reaching SF (l. eventual champion Osaka in 3s); saved four match points to beat S.Williams in QF



Lost to twin sister Kr.Pliskova in 2r at Birmingham, in what was their first career main-draw encounter



Helped the Czech Republic lift Billie Jean King Cup in 2015-16 and 2018



Claimed No.1 ranking on July 17, 2017 despite making 2r exit at Wimbledon (l. Rybarikova). Was the first Czech woman to achieve the No.1 ranking since the computer rankings were introduced in 1975 (Martina Navratilova became No.1 on July 10, 1978 while representing USA)



Is a Grand Slam finalist, reaching the title match at 2016 US Open (l. Kerber) and also 2021 Wimbledon (l. Barty)



Made Top-10 debut after 2015 Stanford R-Up finish; was first time in WTA history that three Czech women ranked inside Top 10 at the same time (also Kvitova and Safarova)



Scored first Top-20 win of her career over No.16 Petrova in 1r at 2013 Wimbledon



Won first career WTA title at 2013 Kuala Lumpur (d. Mattek-Sands in F)



At 2013 Linz, with sister Kristyna, became first set of twins to ever win a tour-level doubles title



Reached first WTA QF as WC at 2008 Prague (l. Azarenka)



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in 2006