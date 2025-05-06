Stories
Biography
- Formerly worked with Sascha Bajin; fitness coach is Martin Nosko and Ivan Trebaticka; trains at and plays for Sparta Praha tennis club
- Married Michal Hrdlicka after 2018 Wimbledon
- Away from the court, enjoys fresh-water fishing, as well as contributing to her foundation which benefits various causes, including pediatric oncology and children battling cancer in her native Czech Republic
- Enjoys listening to Czech pop music and watching movies (favorites is Public Enemies). Favorite author is Paulo Coelho
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High1
Height6' 1" (1.86m)
BirthdayMar 21, 1992 March 21, 1992
BirthplaceLouny, Czech Republic
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (17): 2024 - Cluj-Napoca
2020 - Brisbane
2019 - Brisbane, Rome, Eastbourne, Zhengzhou
2018 - Stuttgart, Tokyo [PPO]
2017 - Brisbane, Doha, Eastbourne
2016 - Nottingham, Cincinnati
2015 - Prague
2014 - Seoul, Linz
2013 - Kuala Lumpur
Finalist (17): 2024 - Nottingham
2021 - Rome, Wimbledon, Montreal
2020 - Rome
2019 - Miami
2018 - Tianjin
2016 - Eastbourne, US Open
2015 - Sydney, Dubai, Birmingham, Stanford, Zhuhai
2014 - Pattaya City, Nürnberg, Hong Kong
DOUBLES
Winner (5): 2016 - Birmingham (w/Strycova)
2014 - Nürnberg (w/Krajicek), Bad Gastein, Hong Kong (both w/Kr.Pliskova)
2013 - Linz (w/Kr.Pliskova)
Finalist (2): 2016 - Indian Wells (w/Goerges)
2013 - Palermo (w/Kr.Pliskova)
Career in Review
Took the majority of the 2025 season off to recover from the ankle surgery she endured at the end of the 2024 season. Played two WTA 125 events in September at Caldas Da Rainha 125 (as a wildcard, reached the 2r) and Samsun 125 (as a wildcard, l. in 1r)
Lifted her 17th career title in 2024 at Cluj-Napoca and followed with SF at WTA 1000 Doha (ret. in SF); also reached the final at Nottingham on grass (l. Boulter). Ended the season following her 2r run at the US Open (l. Paolini via ret.), due to a left ankle injury for which she underwent surgery in September
In 2023, made only quarterfinals which she reached three times; Australian Open (l. Linette), Dubai (withdrew from match against Swiatek w/viral illness) and Stuttgart (l. Swiatek). Ended her 2023 season at Guadalajara due to left wrist injury.
Best results of 2022 were SF runs at Strasbourg (l. Juvan) and Toronto (l. Haddad Maia) and QF showings at Berlin (l. Gauff) and US Open (l. Sabalenka). Was first time she failed to reach a Tour-level final since 2012
Reached three finals across 2021, at Rome (l. Swiatek), her second Slam final at Wimbledon (l. Barty) and Montreal (l. Giorgi)
Ended 2021 season by qualifying for WTA Finals for the fifth consecutive year - only four active players have qualified more than her
Made Olympic debut, reaching R16 at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (l. Giorgi)
Lifted a WTA-leading four titles across the 2019 season (tied with Barty) - triumphed at Brisbane, Rome, Eastbourne and Zhengzhou. Dropped 19 games across five matches during Eastbourne title win (d. Kerber in F) - most economic title run in 2019
Also reached first Premier Mandatory final at 2019 Miami, losing to Barty in straight sets, and produced best Australian Open performance of career, reaching SF (l. eventual champion Osaka in 3s); saved four match points to beat S.Williams in QF
Lost to twin sister Kr.Pliskova in 2r at Birmingham, in what was their first career main-draw encounter
Helped the Czech Republic lift Billie Jean King Cup in 2015-16 and 2018
Claimed No.1 ranking on July 17, 2017 despite making 2r exit at Wimbledon (l. Rybarikova). Was the first Czech woman to achieve the No.1 ranking since the computer rankings were introduced in 1975 (Martina Navratilova became No.1 on July 10, 1978 while representing USA)
Is a Grand Slam finalist, reaching the title match at 2016 US Open (l. Kerber) and also 2021 Wimbledon (l. Barty)
Made Top-10 debut after 2015 Stanford R-Up finish; was first time in WTA history that three Czech women ranked inside Top 10 at the same time (also Kvitova and Safarova)
Scored first Top-20 win of her career over No.16 Petrova in 1r at 2013 Wimbledon
Won first career WTA title at 2013 Kuala Lumpur (d. Mattek-Sands in F)
At 2013 Linz, with sister Kristyna, became first set of twins to ever win a tour-level doubles title
Reached first WTA QF as WC at 2008 Prague (l. Azarenka)
Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in 2006
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.