Former World No.1 Simona Halep eased into the second week of the Australian Open after dispatching an in-form Yulia Putintseva in straight sets.

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former World No.1 Simona Halep returned to the second week of the Australian Open for a third straight year, dispatching an in-form Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 6-4.

Putintseva had upset 2019 semifinalist Danielle Collins in the previous round but Halep, twice a Grand Slam champion and runner-up in Melbourne two years ago, was unmoved on Rod Laver Arena, advancing in one hour and 18 minutes.

Halep had been pushed to the limit in the first set of her first round against Jennifer Brady, but only got stronger from there, and hadn't dropped a set during the fortnight to book a clash with Putintseva, a two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist. The Kazakh enjoyed a strong week that saw her knock out dangerous floater Hsieh Su-Wei - who had upset Halep at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships - before ending Collins' strong start to 2020 in three titanic sets.

The Romanian proved a much stronger challenger for Putintseva, as the No.4 seed emerged from an early exchange of breaks to take a 5-1 lead and serve out the opening set on her second opportunity.

The second set saw a similar momentum shift as Halep and Putintseva broke one another before Halep took control, sealing the match as a dropshot from the Kazakh fell into the net.

It was an aggressive day for Halep, who struck 26 winners to 15 unforced errors, while Putintseva made the same number of errors but just 13 winners. Playing strong tennis on crucial points, she converted five of nine break point opportunities and only lost serve once in each set, dropping just nine points on her first serve.

Standing between the Romanian and a spot in the quarterfinals is the winner of the upcoming clash between 2018 semifinalist Elise Mertens and resurgent American Catherine "CiCi" Bellis, who has made it into the third round after a lengthy injury lay-off.