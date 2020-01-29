Former World No.1 Simona Halep is into the Australian Open semifinals without dropping a set after storming past No.28 seed Anett Kontaveit.

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former World No.1 Simona Halep is into the Australian Open semifinals without dropping a set after storming past No.28 seed Anett Kontaveit in a dominant performance, 6-1, 6-1.

Halep was in control from the start on Rod Laver Arena, winning 78% of points behind her first serve and breaking Kontaveit five times en route to a tidy victory in just 53 minutes.

Read more: Simona Halep's team open up on the 'big change' that has helped her game

Playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, Kontaveit opened the match with a strong hold to love. But as her opponent started to find her rhythm Kontaveit found herself in trouble, with Halep breaking after a lengthy battle to take the lead at 2-1.

2020 Australian Open press conference: Halep 'I felt great'

She kept applying the pressure against Kontaveit, tracking down every ball and returning it with interest and changing the rhythm with occasional drop shots. Kontaveit did well to fight off four break points in her next service game, but Halep eventually did earn the break and extended her lead to 4-1.

The reigning Wimbledon champion served out the set with confidence, breaking once more to close it out. She continued her romp into the second set, reeling off the first five games against an increasingly frustrated Kontaveit to lead 5-0 before serving out her spot in the semifinals.

Halep’s own serve wasn’t broken once during the 53-minute encounter, and she finished the match recording 12 winners including five aces and 10 unforced errors. Kontaveit fired 15 winners of her own, but they were offset by 15 unforced errors.

Near Perfect 👏@Simona_Halep remains undefeated against Kontaveit as she dominates 6-1 6-1 in a speedy 53 minutes to reach her second final four in Melbourne.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vyoQgO2IUq — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2020

With the win, Halep extends her head-to-head dominance against Kontaveit to 3-0, winning all of the sets contested between them.

In photos: Queens of the quarters: Kenin, Barty move through in Melbourne

The Romanian now awaits the winner between the unseeded Garbine Muguruza and the No.30 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the next round. She seeks to return to the Australian Open final for the first time since 2018, when she fell to Caroline Wozniacki in the championship match.

More to follow...