ST. PETERSBURG, Russia - Defending champion Kiki Bertens stayed on course for a second straight title at the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy, rounding out the final four by virtue of a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over teenage Russian qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the quarterfinals.

The World No.8 was pushed hard in her first-ever meeting against the former junior Wimbledon champion, as she was forced to battle back from a 5-2 deficit in the second set and saved three set points.

The defending champion hasn’t dropped a set en route to the @formula_tx semifinal!@kikibertens defeats Potapova, 6-4, 7-6(3). pic.twitter.com/2V3BqWjS1M — WTA (@WTA) February 14, 2020

The two players also traded breaks twice in the opening set before Bertens scored what proved to be the decisive break of serve in the seventh game, as the World No.101 gave the Dutchwoman all she could handle in just her fourth-ever match against a Top 10 player.

The Russian teenager hadn't lost a set en route to the last eight, and seemed on course to win a set against a Top 10 player for the first time in any of those meetings as she won the first three games of the second set. After denying Bertens two chances to break back in the fifth game, Potapova had four chances to extend her lead to 5-1 in a marathon Bertens service game that went to deuce seven times.

Unable to seal an insurance break against the World No.8, the 18-year-old stayed level-headed and nonetheless held with ease, but after she failed to convert the first two of her set points on return in the next game, she surrendered serve to love to let Bertens back into the match.

The World No.8 continued to respond well with her back against the wall, as she saved another set point in the next game, and held serve to stay in the set for a third time as she forced a tiebreak.

.@kikibertens ends the 16 shot rally with a nice drop shot 👌#FormulaTX pic.twitter.com/omXdOAxk8C — WTA (@WTA) February 14, 2020

After beating Veronika Kudermetova and Potapova without the loss of a set to advance to the semifinals, Bertens advances to a match against a third straight home favorite, as she'll take on Russian No.1 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

