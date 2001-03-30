Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2025 - Cluj-Napoca

2023 - Linz

2022 - Istanbul



Finalist (4): 2026 - Linz

2022 - Prague

2018 - Moscow River Cup, Tashkent



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2022 - Prague (w/Sizikova)

2019 - Lausanne (w/Sizikova)

2018 - Moscow River Cup (w/Zvonareva)



Finalist (1): 2021 - Phillip Island Trophy (w/Blinkova)





Career in Review

Top 2025 finishes came indoors, winning third career WTA Tour title at Cluj-Napoca (d. Bronzetti in final) and reaching Linz QF (l. Muchova); in doubles, made Roland Garros QF (w/Danilovic)



Posted best Grand Slam result in 2024 by reaching R16 at Roland Garros; also made SF of Birmingham and Cleveland and her first WTA 1000 QF at Indian Wells



In 2023, won 2nd career WTA Tour singles title in Linz (d. Martic); also made SF at Stuttgart and Birmingham, and QF at Lyon, Miami and San Diego. Equaled her best Grand Slam result with 3r at Roland Garros and moved up ranking to peak at No. 21 on June 19



Had a breakthrough year in 2022, where she won her first WTA Tour singles title at Istanbul (d. V. Kudermetova) and finished R-Up at Prague (l. Bouzkova); broke into Top 50 following Prague (August 1)



In 2021, reached QFs at Dubai (l. Krejcikova), Birmingham (l. Jabeur) and Nur-Sultan (l. Peterson)



Posted three straight QFs in 2020, at Acapulco, St. Petersburg and Monterrey; did not play after the tour's resumption in August



Finished 2019 season ranked No.93 after a season highlighted by SF at Budapest (l. Vondrousova) and Jurmala (l. Sevastova), as well as her first Top 10 win over No.5 Kerber in Roland Garros 1r; also won 2nd career WTA Tour doubles title at Lausanne (w/Sizikova)



In 2018, made her first two WTA Tour singles finals, finishing R-Up at Tashkent (as qualifier, l. Gasparyan) and Moscow River Cup (l. Danilovic); in doubles, won first WTA Tour title at 2018 Moscow River Cup (w/Zvonareva)



Earned her first WTA Tour-level singles win at 2018 St. Petersburg (d. Maria in 1r, l. Wozniacki in 2r)



Fell 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Maria); at 16 years and three months, became youngest player to successfully navigate Slam qualifying since Ana Konjuh, who had just turned 16 when she did it at 2014 Australian Open



On ITF Circuit owns one singles and two doubles titles



Captured 2016 Wimbledon junior singles title, having to win final point three separate times after two challenge overrules - title lifted her to Junior World No.1. In junior doubles, posted two runner-up finishes at 2015 US Open and 2016 Roland Garros