Madison Keys is expanding her commitment to creating a kinder world with the launch of her new Kindness Wins initiative, which will be led by a collection of sports champions.

“Spreading kindness is and always will be my passion,” Keys said in a statement.

“Everyone has struggled and been negatively impacted by something in their past, including me. I want everyone to know they’re not alone and that there is something we can do about it.”

Kindness Wins will be a continuation of the mission that Keys took on in 2016, when she used her platform to support an anti-bullying non-profit focused on girls called Fearlessly Girl USA. Through workshops, in-school programs, summits and pep rallies, her organization was committed to creating a “kinder girl world” - one girl at a time.

Her efforts also included the celebration of #KinderGirlWorldDay on May 21, which Keys launched as a way to spread kindness for women online - an initiative that was widely supported by her WTA peers and beyond.

Everyone has something they’re going through or have gone through. Including me. You're not alone and there is something we can do about it: spread kindness. 🤍 @KindnessWinsFnd https://t.co/TeUacZ6IUH pic.twitter.com/fbO8ZN1t2x — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) February 18, 2020

“I want to help show the world the power of kindness, and the difference we can make when we take action… It can start with us,” she said at the time.

Now, inspired by the kindness she has seen in so many of her fellow athletes, Keys is expanding that commitment to the masses with the relaunch of Fearlessly Girl USA into Kindness Wins, a “collaborative engine for kindness.”

Kindness Wins will be led by a collection of champions from several walks of the professional sporting life who exemplify kindness in their lives today. Champions will each have a seat on the board, and will activate specific events, organizations and efforts related to kindness.

“Soon, I’ll be joined by my fellow champions to not just put words behind our efforts, but take action and make meaningful change,” said Keys, the founding champion.

“Together, we’ll show the world that kindness wins.”