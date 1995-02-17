Madison Keys

Stories
Biography
- Coached by husband Bjorn Fratangelo
- Mother is Christine; siblings are Sydney, Montana and Hunter. Was introduced to tennis by watching it on television as a little girl
- Favorite shot is serve; favorite surface is hard court
- Favorite food is tacos; favorite movie is Imitation Game; favorite singer is Beyonce; favorite types of music are hip-hop, pop, rap and country
- Favorite places are Charleston and Rome
- Also enjoys interior design, plants, baking, friends and family, watching TV and shopping
- Most memorable experience is playing a match in an earthquake in Costa Rica
- Goal is to work hard and be the best she can be
- Very passionate about her charity, Kindness Wins, which is a platform for kindness, with special emphasis on kindness to self, kindness to youth and kindness to others in times of struggle
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High5
Height5' 10" (1.78m)
BirthdayFeb 17, 1995 February 17, 1995
BirthplaceRock Island, IL, USA
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (11): 2026 - Eastbourne
2025 - Australian Open, Adelaide
2024 - Strasbourg
2023 - Eastbourne
2022 - Adelaide [250]
2019 - Charleston, Cincinnati
2017 - Stanford
2016 - Birmingham
2014 - Eastbourne
Finalist (5): 2020 - Brisbane
2017 - US Open
2016 - Rome, Montréal
2015 - Charleston
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Paris
Career in Review
Won two singles titles in 2025, including maiden Grand Slam title at Australian Open becoming the oldest first-time Australian Open champion at 29 years old, and the player with the longest gap between their first two major finals in the Open Era (US Open 2017). Returned to a career-high ranking of No.7, then broke into the Top 5 for the first time in February
In 2025 also qualified for the WTA Finals for the second time in her career after 2016
In 2024, won eighth career title at Strasbourg (d. Collins in F dropping only three games). Reached SF at Madrid (l. eventual champion Swiatek) and Eastbourne (l. Fernandez), and another QF at Rome (l. eventual champion Swiatek). At Grand Slams, reached 4r at Wimbledon (l. Paolini, retired in 3r set due to left thigh injury), made 3r at Roland Garros (l. Navarro) and US Open (l. Mertens)
In 2023, won seventh career title at Eastbourne (d. Kasatkina in F), reached SF at US Open and reached four QFs including Wimbledon; also qualified for WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai (0-2 in group play)
At 2022 Adelaide, won first title in over two years (d. Riske in F), followed by SF run at Australian Open - best Slam showing since 2018
Other highlights in 2022 were SF at Cincinnati and two further QF runs, including at Indian Wells
In Grand Slam play, 2021 season was highlighted by R16 run at Wimbledon (l. Golubic). Finished campaign inside Top 100 for ninth successive year, but outside Top 20 for first time since 2014
Ended 2020 ranked No.16, with best result being R-Up finish at Brisbane (l. Ka. Pliskova)
Lifted biggest title of career during 2019 season at WTA 1000 Cincinnati (d. Kuznetsova in F); afterwards returned to Top 10 for first time since week of June 25, 2018
Also won title at Charleston (d. Wozniacki) and reached QF at 2019 Roland Garros (l. Barty), one of three Americans to make last eight (also Anisimova and Stephens) - the first time since 2004 (Capriati, S.Williams and V.Williams) Reached three SFs in 2018 at Charleston, Roland Garros and US Open
Reached first Grand Slam final in 2017 at US Open, losing to Sloane Stephens in 10th all-American final in the Open Era. At 22, became the youngest Flushing Meadows finalist since 19-year-old Caroline Wozniacki lost to Kim Clijsters in 2009 Also in 2017, won third WTA title at Stanford (d. Vandeweghe)
Enjoyed first Top 10 year-end finish in 2016 (at No.8), was youngest player in Top 20; won second title at Birmingham (d. Strycova) and reached final at Rome (l. S.Williams) and Montreal (l. Halep)
Broke into Top 10 on June 20 as first American to make Top 10 debut since S.Williams in 1999
Made WTA Finals debut at Singapore in 2016, going 1-2 in round-robin play
Represented USA at 2016 Rio Olympics, reaching SF (l. Bronze medal match to Petra Kvitova)
Qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in 2015, 2018-19; went 1-1 in round-robin stage on all three appearances, with best result SF run in 2018 (withdrew before match vs. Muguruza w/left knee injury)
Advanced to maiden major SF at 2015 Australian Open (l. eventual champion S.Williams); broke into Top 20 following conclusion of tournament, on February 2
Also in 2015, won second career title at Charleston and reached QF at Wimbledon
Won first career title at 2014 Eastbourne (d. No.9 Kerber in F); was second-youngest player to win a WTA title in 2014, (after Vekic at Kuala Lumpur); also, youngest American to win a title since Vania King in October 2006 (17y 254d at Bangkok)
Made Billie Jean King Cup debut for USA in 2014
Broke into Top 100 at beginning of 2013 season and finished the year No.39; highlights were SF at Osaka, QFs at Sydney, Charleston and Birmingham and 3r at Australian Open and Wimbledon
Earned first Top 20 win over No.17 Lucie Safarova while ranked No.135 at 2013 Sydney; then earned first Top 10 win over No.5 Na Li as LL at Madrid
In 2012, reached 2r at Miami and played main draw at Australian Open, Memphis and Cincinnati; also won two titles on ITF circuit
Earned first Grand Slam win at 2011 US Open (d. Craybas, l. Safarova in 2r), also played main draw at Miami and contested qualifying at Indian Wells
Won first title on ITF circuit at 2010 $10k/ITF Cleveland, OH, USA; also contested qualifying at US Open in 2010
Made professional debut in 2009 and Tour-level debut at 2009 Ponte Vedra Beach (as WC, d. Kudryavtseva, l. No.10 Nadia Petrova); was seventh youngest player to win a WTA main draw match at 14y 48d and youngest since Hingis in 1994
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