Madison Keys

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (11): 2026 - Eastbourne

2025 - Australian Open, Adelaide

2024 - Strasbourg

2023 - Eastbourne

2022 - Adelaide [250]

2019 - Charleston, Cincinnati

2017 - Stanford

2016 - Birmingham

2014 - Eastbourne



Finalist (5): 2020 - Brisbane

2017 - US Open

2016 - Rome, Montréal

2015 - Charleston



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Paris



Career in Review

Won two singles titles in 2025, including maiden Grand Slam title at Australian Open becoming the oldest first-time Australian Open champion at 29 years old, and the player with the longest gap between their first two major finals in the Open Era (US Open 2017). Returned to a career-high ranking of No.7, then broke into the Top 5 for the first time in February



In 2025 also qualified for the WTA Finals for the second time in her career after 2016



In 2024, won eighth career title at Strasbourg (d. Collins in F dropping only three games). Reached SF at Madrid (l. eventual champion Swiatek) and Eastbourne (l. Fernandez), and another QF at Rome (l. eventual champion Swiatek). At Grand Slams, reached 4r at Wimbledon (l. Paolini, retired in 3r set due to left thigh injury), made 3r at Roland Garros (l. Navarro) and US Open (l. Mertens)



In 2023, won seventh career title at Eastbourne (d. Kasatkina in F), reached SF at US Open and reached four QFs including Wimbledon; also qualified for WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai (0-2 in group play)



At 2022 Adelaide, won first title in over two years (d. Riske in F), followed by SF run at Australian Open - best Slam showing since 2018



Other highlights in 2022 were SF at Cincinnati and two further QF runs, including at Indian Wells



In Grand Slam play, 2021 season was highlighted by R16 run at Wimbledon (l. Golubic). Finished campaign inside Top 100 for ninth successive year, but outside Top 20 for first time since 2014



Ended 2020 ranked No.16, with best result being R-Up finish at Brisbane (l. Ka. Pliskova)



Lifted biggest title of career during 2019 season at WTA 1000 Cincinnati (d. Kuznetsova in F); afterwards returned to Top 10 for first time since week of June 25, 2018



Also won title at Charleston (d. Wozniacki) and reached QF at 2019 Roland Garros (l. Barty), one of three Americans to make last eight (also Anisimova and Stephens) - the first time since 2004 (Capriati, S.Williams and V.Williams) Reached three SFs in 2018 at Charleston, Roland Garros and US Open



Reached first Grand Slam final in 2017 at US Open, losing to Sloane Stephens in 10th all-American final in the Open Era. At 22, became the youngest Flushing Meadows finalist since 19-year-old Caroline Wozniacki lost to Kim Clijsters in 2009 Also in 2017, won third WTA title at Stanford (d. Vandeweghe)



Enjoyed first Top 10 year-end finish in 2016 (at No.8), was youngest player in Top 20; won second title at Birmingham (d. Strycova) and reached final at Rome (l. S.Williams) and Montreal (l. Halep)



Broke into Top 10 on June 20 as first American to make Top 10 debut since S.Williams in 1999



Made WTA Finals debut at Singapore in 2016, going 1-2 in round-robin play



Represented USA at 2016 Rio Olympics, reaching SF (l. Bronze medal match to Petra Kvitova)



Qualified for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in 2015, 2018-19; went 1-1 in round-robin stage on all three appearances, with best result SF run in 2018 (withdrew before match vs. Muguruza w/left knee injury)



Advanced to maiden major SF at 2015 Australian Open (l. eventual champion S.Williams); broke into Top 20 following conclusion of tournament, on February 2



Also in 2015, won second career title at Charleston and reached QF at Wimbledon



Won first career title at 2014 Eastbourne (d. No.9 Kerber in F); was second-youngest player to win a WTA title in 2014, (after Vekic at Kuala Lumpur); also, youngest American to win a title since Vania King in October 2006 (17y 254d at Bangkok)



Made Billie Jean King Cup debut for USA in 2014



Broke into Top 100 at beginning of 2013 season and finished the year No.39; highlights were SF at Osaka, QFs at Sydney, Charleston and Birmingham and 3r at Australian Open and Wimbledon



Earned first Top 20 win over No.17 Lucie Safarova while ranked No.135 at 2013 Sydney; then earned first Top 10 win over No.5 Na Li as LL at Madrid



In 2012, reached 2r at Miami and played main draw at Australian Open, Memphis and Cincinnati; also won two titles on ITF circuit



Earned first Grand Slam win at 2011 US Open (d. Craybas, l. Safarova in 2r), also played main draw at Miami and contested qualifying at Indian Wells



Won first title on ITF circuit at 2010 $10k/ITF Cleveland, OH, USA; also contested qualifying at US Open in 2010



Made professional debut in 2009 and Tour-level debut at 2009 Ponte Vedra Beach (as WC, d. Kudryavtseva, l. No.10 Nadia Petrova); was seventh youngest player to win a WTA main draw match at 14y 48d and youngest since Hingis in 1994



