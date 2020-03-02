Wildcard Venus Williams is among four Americans in action on Monday at the Abierto GNP Seguros.

ORDER OF PLAY

ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS - 10:00 A.M. START

Zarina DIYAS (KAZ) vs. [9] Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE)

After 1 ATP match - not before 2:00 p.m.

[8] WANG Yafan (CHN) vs. [Q] Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP)

After 1 ATP match - not before 7:00 p.m.

[WC] Venus WILLIAMS (USA) vs. [Q] Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK)

[WC] Emma NAVARRO (USA) vs. [5/WC] Sloane STEPHENS (USA)

CANCHA 1 - 10:00 A.M. START

After 1 ATP match - not before 12:00 p.m.

Kateryna KOZLOVA (UKR) vs. [6] Rebecca PETERSON (SWE)

After 1 ATP match

[LL] Astra SHARMA (AUS) vs. Nina STOJANOVIC (SRB)

After 1 ATP match - not before 4:00 p.m.

[Q] Olga GOVORTSOVA (BLR) vs. [LL] Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA)

CANCHA 2 - 12:00 P.M. START

[3] Ellen PEREZ (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS) vs. Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Dalila JAKUPOVIC (SLO)

[WC] Sara ERRANI (ITA) / Daniela SEGUEL (CHI) vs. Johanna KONTA (GBR) / Elina SVITOLINA (UKR)

Thanks for the practice @Venuseswilliams 💪🏼 Second pic is when we realized that both of our dads always disappear for a walk somewhere😁 @Abierto_GNP 🇲🇽😍 pic.twitter.com/fnZYvORLdo — Marie Bouzkova (@MarieBouzkova) March 1, 2020

MATCH POINTS

Opening play on the main court in the first main draw match of the 2020 tournament is No.9 seed Marie Bouzkova, who was moved into seeded position when No.3 seed Yulia Putintseva withdrew ahead of the tournament.

Three of the four wildcards into the International event are Americans, who are all in action on Monday, while the other is four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters.

Two will face off in the first round, as No.5 seed Sloane Stephens faces teenager Emma Navarro, while Venus Williams makes her tournament debut against qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Stephens, who is 0-5 in 2020, seeks her first win of the season against her 18-year-old compatriot, who reached the French Open girls' singles final last year and is currently ranked World No.497.

Williams and Schmiedlova played twice in 2014, but have not played since then. The Slovakian won a tight three-set match at that year's French Open, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Williams took a 6-3, 6-3 decision at the Miami Open that same year.

Also making her tournament debut is No.8 seed Wang Yafan, who is among one of four seeds in action on the first day - alongside Bouzkova, Stephens and No.6 seed Rebecca Peterson.

Partnering up in the doubles draw are the tournament's top two singles seeds, Elina Svitolina and Johanna Konta. Svitolina is making her tournament debut at Monterrey, while Konta has played the event twice, reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.