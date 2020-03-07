Top seed Sofia Kenin and resurgent German Anna-Lena Friedsam battle for the title at the inaugural Open 6 ème Sens – Métropole de Lyon.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRAL - 3:00 P.M. START

[1] Sofia KENIN (USA) vs. Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER)

Laura Ioana PAAR (ROU) / Julia WACHACZYK (GER) vs. Lesley PATTINAMA KERKHOVE (NED) / Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED)

MATCH POINTS

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is pursuing her fifth career title, and second of the season, while Anna-Lena Friedsam seeks her first.

The injury-plagued former World No.45 has struggled with injuries over recent seasons, and her 2019 season was first full season on tour in several years after a pair of shoulder surgeries.

Four-and-a-half years removed from a runner-up showing at the Upper Austria Ladies' Linz, Friedsam will face a Top 10 player for the 11th time, and owns a 1-9 record.

After losing her first nine matches against Top 10 players, the German, then ranked World No.166 beat then-No.10 Belinda Bencic at last fall's tournament in Linz.

Kenin is on a six-match winning streak against German players dating back to a loss to Tatjana Maria at the 2018 Mallorca Open.

Four of those victories have come against Laura Siegemund and Julia Goerges, with one against each of Sabine Lisicki and Mona Barthel.

The doubles final sees two players who are pursuing their first WTA title of any kind in Romania's Laura Ioana Paar and Germany's Julia Wachaczyk, while the all-Dutch team of Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs each seek a second WTA doubles title.