With another wave of tournament suspensions announced on Wednesday, the WTA season is now on pause through July 13, 2020, covering the entirety of the grass season - including Wimbledon, the season’s third Grand Slam and a favorite stop for many players. 

Read more: Wimbledon 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

WTA stars quickly took to social media to say ‘see you next year’ to Wimbledon, including defending champion Simona Halep, who shared an optimistic message: “We are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back!”

 “It will always be the tournament of my life,” said defending doubles champion Barbora Strycova.

 Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says it’s ‘definitely a tough one to take’. 

 Former champion Angelique Kerber reflected, “There are more important things that we have to focus on right now.”

We’re all ‘Shooked’ - former World No.1 - and six-time Wimbledon winner - Serena Williams reacts. 

Coco Gauff made an unforgettable debut defeating Venus Williams at last year’s tournament.

 Stuck at home, Elina Svitolina expressed herself via TikTok, as she’s been doing throughout the last few weeks of event cancellations.

Former doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova shared this message.

WTA Legend and founder Billie Jean King - whose namesake tennis center in New York City is being converted into a temporary medical facility during the pandemic - praised Wimbledon’s decision and urged the tennis community to come together. 

 For the retiring Carla Suarez Navarro, it’s a bittersweet - and permanent - goodbye, as she’s hanging up her racquets at the end of 2020. 

