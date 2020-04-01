Simona Halep, Serena Williams and more WTA stars took to social media to say ‘see you next year’ to Wimbledon after the Grand Slam's cancellation.

With another wave of tournament suspensions announced on Wednesday, the WTA season is now on pause through July 13, 2020, covering the entirety of the grass season - including Wimbledon, the season’s third Grand Slam and a favorite stop for many players.

Read more: Wimbledon 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

WTA stars quickly took to social media to say ‘see you next year’ to Wimbledon, including defending champion Simona Halep, who shared an optimistic message: “We are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back!”

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

“It will always be the tournament of my life,” said defending doubles champion Barbora Strycova.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says it’s ‘definitely a tough one to take’.

Former champion Angelique Kerber reflected, “There are more important things that we have to focus on right now.”

We’re all ‘Shooked’ - former World No.1 - and six-time Wimbledon winner - Serena Williams reacts.

Coco Gauff made an unforgettable debut defeating Venus Williams at last year’s tournament.

i’m gonna miss playing in @Wimbledon this year💔. Stay safe everyone, love you guys❤️🥺 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020

Stuck at home, Elina Svitolina expressed herself via TikTok, as she’s been doing throughout the last few weeks of event cancellations.

Former doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova shared this message.

WTA Legend and founder Billie Jean King - whose namesake tennis center in New York City is being converted into a temporary medical facility during the pandemic - praised Wimbledon’s decision and urged the tennis community to come together.

My thoughts on the cancellation of #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/gWPoOJLUXH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 1, 2020

For the retiring Carla Suarez Navarro, it’s a bittersweet - and permanent - goodbye, as she’s hanging up her racquets at the end of 2020.

Will miss you, @Wimbledon. Your tradition, your history, your respect for our sport.



Always a special place... 🤍🌸🌱 pic.twitter.com/olLFVh1ADH — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) April 1, 2020

Check out even more of your favorite players' social media tributes right here:

💔 @Wimbledon has confirmed that the tournament will not take place this year. I'm gonna miss playing there 🌱 Bohužel. To, co jsme čekali, už je oficiální. Wimbledon se letos hrát nebude 😢 pic.twitter.com/n0DjSPOjS0 — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) April 1, 2020

I guess this image says it all.. No Wimbledon ❌ I am the first to say that health comes first. But I would lie if I say it doesn't hurt inside me to see my favorite tournament getting cancelled.. 😢#nowimbledon2020 pic.twitter.com/Cp4Na78CXD — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) April 1, 2020

It does hurt deeply to hear that @Wimbledon is canceled this year 😢😢💔 Of course it has a very special place in my heart but not only in mine, in the heart of millions of tennis fans around the world, in all the players whom over the decades stepped on those immaculate courts. pic.twitter.com/uuz7kTODdJ — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) April 1, 2020

Going to miss playing on these beautiful courts and putting on my pearly whites. See you in 2021 🇬🇧 🎾 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GS9hQolD1J — Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) April 1, 2020

Very sad for the news... Gonna miss you so much this year... but health’s first!

See you in 2021 @Wimbledon #staysafe https://t.co/HcOznRKZZd — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa15) April 1, 2020

This one hurt that little extra bit 💔 Stay safe and see you in 2021 @wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7KUMI2SeAX — Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) April 1, 2020

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do!” Will miss you this year @Wimbledon but I’ll definitely be seeing you in 2021 💚💜 pic.twitter.com/6iW5WGaf4a — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 1, 2020