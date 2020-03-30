Elina Svitolina has shown off her choreography skills while others have been looking for innovative ways to train at home during the enforced break.

With many of the WTA stars forced to spend long periods indoors, a TikTok craze has taken off on the Tour, with Elina Svitolina one of those showing off their talents on the social media platform over the weekend.

Setting goals... I think forgot to mention that I want to become No.1 “in tennis”🤔 https://t.co/unGMwG8hUW — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) March 29, 2020

A little late to the party 🙋‍♀‍ https://t.co/y6XoK8ADju — Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) March 28, 2020

Some players have been taking the chance to take things easy, with Johanna Konta turning towards jigsaws, Barbora Krejcikova to her garden and Elise Mertens to her animals.

Kristina Mladenovic has been showing off her golfing talents, while the legendary Billie Jean King has displayed her musical side.

The arts will get us through this. How I love my piano.



What have you been doing to stay busy at home? pic.twitter.com/4XaAy6tuFH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 29, 2020

Catherine McNally is one of the lucky few still able to get out.

find the beautiful things during hard times 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XDAbImWoj5 — Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) March 28, 2020

Venus Williams has profited from one last chance to take things easy before getting back to work.

Sunday by the pool, but back on the court tomorrow. When the season starts, I will be ready 💪💪. Can wait. Can you? pic.twitter.com/hGPJiUU8hK — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) March 29, 2020

While those working out have had to find innovative ways to do so.

Sunday leg day 🦵💥 ! Steps drills at home 💪

How was your sunday looking like ?#Istayhome #Istayactive #confinement #day14



Petit renforcement du dimanche avec les moyens du bord 💪😊 #onlacherien pic.twitter.com/md0Xhi4lmp — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) March 29, 2020

Sorana Cirstea has done her bit for charity by donating to her hometown hospital while Kim Clijsters has paid tribute to medical staff around the world.

Yesterday i made a donation to my hometown hospital ! In this tough times we should all come together and help with whatever we can ! pic.twitter.com/M0IVcbsNg8 — Sorana Cirstea (@sorana_cirstea) March 29, 2020

We are grateful that we can be together as a family. We have great admiration for everyone on the frontline – the doctors, nurses, medical staff – who are working so hard. From our family - thank you for everything🙏 💙#ThanksHealthHeroes #StayHome #allemaalsamen #blijfinuwkot pic.twitter.com/XHReWpcXjS — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) March 27, 2020

And finally, Samantha Stosur and Jennifer Capriati have both made the most of birthdays celebrated in isolation.

Thank you for the bday wishes and support especially in these times. Same wishes and support go out to all. doesn’t matter what day it is! Hopefully use this time to rest and reflect, be more health conscious in every way and spread much needed kindness✌️❤️ — Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 29, 2020