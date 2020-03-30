With many of the WTA stars forced to spend long periods indoors, a TikTok craze has taken off on the Tour, with Elina Svitolina one of those showing off their talents on the social media platform over the weekend.

Some players have been taking the chance to take things easy, with Johanna Konta turning towards jigsaws, Barbora Krejcikova to her garden and Elise Mertens to her animals.

Kristina Mladenovic has been showing off her golfing talents, while the legendary Billie Jean King has displayed her musical side.

Catherine McNally is one of the lucky few still able to get out.

Venus Williams has profited from one last chance to take things easy before getting back to work.

While those working out have had to find innovative ways to do so.

Sorana Cirstea has done her bit for charity by donating to her hometown hospital while Kim Clijsters has paid tribute to medical staff around the world.

And finally, Samantha Stosur and Jennifer Capriati have both made the most of birthdays celebrated in isolation.

BMSing around with Monica Puig

 