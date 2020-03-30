With many of the WTA stars forced to spend long periods indoors, a TikTok craze has taken off on the Tour, with Elina Svitolina one of those showing off their talents on the social media platform over the weekend.
Setting goals... I think forgot to mention that I want to become No.1 “in tennis”🤔 https://t.co/unGMwG8hUW— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) March 29, 2020
A little late to the party 🙋♀ https://t.co/y6XoK8ADju— Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) March 28, 2020
Some players have been taking the chance to take things easy, with Johanna Konta turning towards jigsaws, Barbora Krejcikova to her garden and Elise Mertens to her animals.
A big, big moment just happened. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/ByMnqnJ0VB— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 28, 2020
🙋🏻♀ Kopáč ⛏ #venku #nazahrade #cesnek #superpocasi #strasnejrelax— Barbora Krejcikova (@B_Krejcikova) March 29, 2020
🙋🏻♀ Garden digger ⛏ #outside #inthegarden #garlic #perfectweather #superrelax
This is how my Saturday afternoon looks like 🐢🐕📝Kind of relaxing 🏕️#home #relax #animals #turtoise #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZWLTZ15hUm— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) March 28, 2020
Kristina Mladenovic has been showing off her golfing talents, while the legendary Billie Jean King has displayed her musical side.
🏌🏼♀⛳🙃 #hometeam pic.twitter.com/dceaVN4VWw— Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) March 29, 2020
The arts will get us through this. How I love my piano.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 29, 2020
What have you been doing to stay busy at home? pic.twitter.com/4XaAy6tuFH
Catherine McNally is one of the lucky few still able to get out.
find the beautiful things during hard times 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XDAbImWoj5— Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) March 28, 2020
Venus Williams has profited from one last chance to take things easy before getting back to work.
Sunday by the pool, but back on the court tomorrow. When the season starts, I will be ready 💪💪. Can wait. Can you? pic.twitter.com/hGPJiUU8hK— Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) March 29, 2020
While those working out have had to find innovative ways to do so.
Sunday leg day 🦵💥 ! Steps drills at home 💪— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) March 29, 2020
How was your sunday looking like ?#Istayhome #Istayactive #confinement #day14
Petit renforcement du dimanche avec les moyens du bord 💪😊 #onlacherien
Finding new ways to work out at home 😁💪🏻 #mikiwta #StrongerTogether #mikibuzarnescu pic.twitter.com/FeCRAVZ2v3— Mihaela Buzarnescu (@MikiBuzarnescu) March 28, 2020
Hers vs. His 😤 @JozyAltidore pic.twitter.com/UHd0rIzSbE— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) March 29, 2020
Sorana Cirstea has done her bit for charity by donating to her hometown hospital while Kim Clijsters has paid tribute to medical staff around the world.
Yesterday i made a donation to my hometown hospital ! In this tough times we should all come together and help with whatever we can ! pic.twitter.com/M0IVcbsNg8— Sorana Cirstea (@sorana_cirstea) March 29, 2020
We are grateful that we can be together as a family. We have great admiration for everyone on the frontline – the doctors, nurses, medical staff – who are working so hard. From our family - thank you for everything🙏 💙#ThanksHealthHeroes #StayHome #allemaalsamen #blijfinuwkot pic.twitter.com/XHReWpcXjS— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) March 27, 2020
And finally, Samantha Stosur and Jennifer Capriati have both made the most of birthdays celebrated in isolation.
Thank you for the bday wishes and support especially in these times. Same wishes and support go out to all. doesn’t matter what day it is! Hopefully use this time to rest and reflect, be more health conscious in every way and spread much needed kindness✌️❤️— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 29, 2020