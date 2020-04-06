Get to know Germany's Michael Geserer, whose consistent string of successful partnerships does not appear to be stopping soon.

The 'Coaching Dossier' takes you inside the lives and personalities that make up the WTA Coaching Circuit. In this edition, get to know Michael Geserer, who helped Julia Goerges make her Top 10 debut and sparked Jennifer Brady's outstanding 2020 start.

WTA Insider: How did you first come to pick up a racquet?

Geserer: My parents took me to the court. They were both playing in a club in my hometown. At the same time I also started skiing and playing soccer.

WTA Insider: What do you love about the sport?

Geserer: I love the complexity of the game. Tennis is challenging at all times.

WTA Insider: What was your pathway into becoming a tennis coach?

Geserer: When I stopped playing tournaments I knew that I wanted to stay within tennis. I started to get the german coaching licenses and worked at the federation (BTV) in Munich.

WTA Insider: What was your first tennis coaching job?

Geserer: My first coaching job was at the federation where I had to take care of Philipp Kohlschreiber when he was 16 years old. I was spending half of my coaching life working with him.

Brady did her five week pre-season in Regensberg, Germany, with coach Michael Geserer. Normally trains in Florida.



"I told myself I want to try something new, do something different, commit to it, and I did and I'm really happy I did.” #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/yVB5VOx7Gf — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 7, 2020

WTA Insider: Do you have a coaching philosophy? If so what is it?

Geserer: I am very passionate about my job and the tasks it brings within. My goal is to provide the best possible surroundings for the player, so she/he can get the best out of her/his tennis game.

WTA Insider: Has your coaching philosophy changed over the course of your career?

Geserer: It hasn’t changed. I still want to support the development of the player on and off the court.

WTA Insider: What is a “good day” for you as a coach?

Geserer: I try to have a positive look and a positive approach on every day and in every situation. I believe that with smart and good work you will reach your goals.

WTA Insider: What is a “bad day” for you as a coach?

Geserer: If there is a bad day it is important to identify the cause and look for solutions to turn this around and making it the "best" bad day.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

WTA Insider: What is the most important thing you’ve learned in your career as a tennis coach?

Geserer: There are plenty of things, so many are important, like: be open to learn, to listen, to be patient, to make mistakes, but to learn from them.

WTA Insider: What do you enjoy about being a coach on the WTA Tour?

Geserer: To work together with great people, right now with Jennifer Brady and Daniel Pohl, with a great attitude and a positive mindset in a strong team. We all enjoy to improve the players' confidence and the growth on a daily basis.

And of course I enjoy being able to coach on the WTA Tour. The WTA provides the best standards for players, coaches, tournaments, staff, sponsors and fans for the professional tennis sport.