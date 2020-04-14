Serena Williams has responded to a challenge laid down to her by Roger Federer, in which the Swiss great asked the WTA legend to show off her volleying skills.

Not only did the 23-time Grand Slam winner respond, she did so with a very special racquet – one signed by Federer at the Hoffman Cup.

But while Serena was responded to a Federer challenge, Catherine McNally was busy setting her own by showcasing her tweener talents.

Sloane Stephens and partner Jozy Altidore, meanwhile, took up Andy Murray’s 100-volley challenge, with the soccer player showing that it’s not just his feet he has talent in.

Kiki Bertens has revealed that she has been in training for the Mutua Madrid Open, which will be played online from April 27-30 to raise money for charity. Kristina Mladenovic, whose presence in the competition has also been confirmed, seems to have some catching up to do, though.

No social round up during this time would be complete without TikTok videos from Kristie Ahn and Heather Watson, who continue to star on the platform.

Ahn has gone a step further, however, by releasing a brilliant ‘Wipe It Down’ music video on Twitter in conjunction with Evan King and Jamie Loeb.

Meanwhile, Johanna Konta and Elise Mertens have both found time to relax at home with their dogs.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Naomi Osaka are both ready to trial new looks in this period of social distancing.

And Eugenie Bouchard has shown her sense of humor by providing the easiest question for your next family quiz night on Zoom.

Flavia Pennetta and Fabio Fognini join Tennis United for Episode 2

Trailer