Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens have both successfully completed stay-at-home challenges set by Roger Federer and Andy Murray respectively.

Serena Williams has responded to a challenge laid down to her by Roger Federer, in which the Swiss great asked the WTA legend to show off her volleying skills.

Not only did the 23-time Grand Slam winner respond, she did so with a very special racquet – one signed by Federer at the Hoffman Cup.

But while Serena was responded to a Federer challenge, Catherine McNally was busy setting her own by showcasing her tweener talents.

Sloane Stephens and partner Jozy Altidore, meanwhile, took up Andy Murray’s 100-volley challenge, with the soccer player showing that it’s not just his feet he has talent in.

Kiki Bertens has revealed that she has been in training for the Mutua Madrid Open, which will be played online from April 27-30 to raise money for charity. Kristina Mladenovic, whose presence in the competition has also been confirmed, seems to have some catching up to do, though.

Thank you @MutuaMadridOpen for inviting me at your Virtual Pro Charity Event! I am delighted to be part of this great initiative! 👏🏻

( Never played before 🎮🤭😂🙈 so I will have to practice a looot!

Any advice/coaching is welcome 😃 ) https://t.co/lezCr6stuk — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) April 15, 2020

No social round up during this time would be complete without TikTok videos from Kristie Ahn and Heather Watson, who continue to star on the platform.

This one’s for the chair umpires who know how to handle a crowd pic.twitter.com/jZIzqcuvc7 — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 15, 2020

Happy Wednesday y’all! Stay safe & stay crazy, all the best people are x pic.twitter.com/4niKhrgQok — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) April 15, 2020

Ahn has gone a step further, however, by releasing a brilliant ‘Wipe It Down’ music video on Twitter in conjunction with Evan King and Jamie Loeb.

Meanwhile, Johanna Konta and Elise Mertens have both found time to relax at home with their dogs.

Lockdown recovery with @BonoDachshund makes it all better. 🏋️‍♀‍😴 pic.twitter.com/toArDkIBQb — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) April 15, 2020

Do you want to play with me? 🐶 Watch out, maybe I am not that innocent 😋 #dog #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/sWV9MgV5TU — Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) April 16, 2020

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Naomi Osaka are both ready to trial new looks in this period of social distancing.

Ladies.. can we just come together right now and agree that root grow out is the official hot and trendy hair color of 2020? #UnityIsStrength — Bethanie MattekSands (@matteksands) April 15, 2020

And Eugenie Bouchard has shown her sense of humor by providing the easiest question for your next family quiz night on Zoom.