Kristie Ahn has produced another brilliant TikTok video, while Elise Mertens spun the wheel of fate successfully.

Kristie Ahn continues to be on the stars of social media during this unscheduled break in the tennis calendar.

The American WTA World No.96 has produced a stream of brilliant TikTok videos over recent weeks and her creativity shows no signs of letting up.

In her latest production, she has paid tribute to the humble dampener.

Dampeners: Here for a good time, not a long time pic.twitter.com/jRCBFVtP5z — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 20, 2020

Ons Jabeur has also been flexing her TikTok muscles by taking part in the Don’t Rush challenge with some friends.

Elise Mertens, meanwhile, has been keeping a close eye on the WTA’s social channel and found her perfect doubles partner in a gif challenge posted on its Twitter feed.

Fate was at work as she was given Aryna Sabalenka, the player with whom she won the US Open doubles title last year.

Petra Kvitova has revealed that she is sorely missing the opportunity to defend her Stuttgart title and that she is spending a good deal of her downtime reading. Any book recommendations are welcome!

Meanwhile, some of the legends of the game are brushing up on new or forgotten hobbies, with Caroline Wozniacki showing her baking skills and Billie Jean King getting back in the groove on piano.

Weekdays are for fitness🏃🏼‍♀‍🏋🏼‍♀‍, weekends are for baking👩🏼‍🍳 (and eating😋)

- first time baking a layered red velvet cake with homemade vanilla cream cheese frosting! I think it was a success 😍 pic.twitter.com/5ETiDSSkCM — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) April 18, 2020

Practice makes perfect. pic.twitter.com/TZGJZYH6HK — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 20, 2020

And finally, Martina Hingis is enjoying life in the countryside with her daughter Lia.

My little wildflower 🌸🌼 pic.twitter.com/WdKfPHdwEA — Martina Hingis (@mhingis) April 20, 2020