The WTA will join with the other international governing bodies of world tennis to provide financial assistance to the players who are particularly affected by the sport's current suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WTA announced on Tuesday that it and the other major international governing bodies of world tennis are working to provide financial assistance to players who are particularly affected by the tour's current suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A joint statement from the WTA, ATP World Tour, International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the four Grand Slams can be read in full below:

"With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe to restart the professional tennis tours, the international governing bodies of world tennis can confirm they are in discussions to create a Player Relief Program to provide much needed assistance to the players who are particularly affected during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis," the statement read.

"These discussions have been progressing well and details are being finalized with an announcement expected in the near future. Already agreed is that the WTA and ATP will administer the Player Relief Program and all seven stakeholders will make a significant contribution.

"The health and safety of everyone involved in tennis is the absolute priority for all the governing bodies, and the tennis community has been unwavering in playing its part in limiting the spread of the infection.

"This is particularly true of our players, with so many engaging their fans through messages of hope while reiterating the importance of staying safe at home, as well as demonstrating creative ways to stay fit and practice our sport to be ready for when the time comes that play can begin again.

"We know that for our players, as well as for so many people worldwide, there is the need for financial support for those who need it most and we look forward to finalizing and sharing the further details of a plan in due course."