The US Open champion is reveling in praise from the legendary Andy Roddick - and is staying as positive as possible

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has revealed she is staying as positive as possible in quarantine - and still using the creative visualization techniques that helped her to her first Grand Slam title.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, the Canadian said she was enjoying being able to spend more time with her family - and playing plenty of video games as well as reading lots of books.

"It's definitely not easy," she added. "I'm trying to stay as motivated as I can."

READ: 2019 WTA Newcomer of the Year - Bianca Andreescu

Andreescu had revealed after her US Open win that she had long pictured herself lifting that trophy - and she talked about how she continues to use those principles to help her through tough times too.

"You basically picture yourself in a moment in the future, of what you want a certain moment to look like," she explained. "For me, that was to win the US Open...the key is to feel yourself in that situation in the future, which I think is the tough part of it.

"I've been doing it for a long time, so that's really been helping. Since I can't really hit balls, I've been visualizing myself hitting and back in competition and just imagining that this is all going to go away."

2019 US Open: Andreescu reacts to Grand Slam win

She added that she had been thrilled to hear Andy Roddick's praise for her on the same television channel - when he said he liked her "street fighting" style as well as her willingness to express her feelings on the court.

"He does have a point about all the emotions, you don't know what you're going to get,"she said wryly, "but I think that's just what makes me be me, and I'm going to keep doing me."

Reflecting on her incredible success in 2019, she pinpointed her run to the final of the Auckland International as crucial - with defeats of former World No.1s Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki along the way.

"The thing that really gave me a boost was that tournament in Auckland where I defeated a couple of top players - and I think that's what skyrocketed me to do really well in 2019," she said.

The 19-year-old is the current World No.6 - having been ranked at No.178 at the end of 2018. As well as her triumph in Flushing Meadows, she also won the Rogers Cup and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last year. She reached the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen but has since been troubled with a knee injury that kept her out of the 2020 Australian Open.