Denied the opportunity to officially defend her title at the Mutua Madrid Open in 2020, Kiki Bertens made sure that the trophy will stay on her mantle for another year -- virtually.
The Dutch No.1 defeated Fiona Ferro in the final of the inaugural Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro charity video gaming tournament, 6-1, completing an undefeated week in the virtual Manolo Santana Stadium on PlayStation 4's Tennis World Tour.
Bertens beat Angelique Kerber, Donna Vekic and Eugenie Bouchard by identical 3-0 scores in round-robin play, before beating Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals, 6-4, and Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals, 7-5.
"Once I got the message asking if I wanted to compete in this tournament, I said, 'Of course,' and I needed to get practicing on a PlayStation as soon as possible," Bertens said with a laugh, "because once I'm doing something, I want to do it right. I'm feeling great. My first virtual tournament and getting the win is always nice!"
Defended my title😉🎮— Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) April 30, 2020
Thanks @mutuamadridopen for organizing this great event!! #playathome pic.twitter.com/EmkS39Rn6Z
"I hope everyone had fun watching this... and I think it's unbelievable that so many players did compete," Bertens continued. "It's great that we could do something for the fans. We could give something back.
"It's a really difficult time for everyone in the world. We cannot play tennis, our fans can't watch us play tennis, but I hope they did in the past few days."
Bertens and men's champion Andy Murray were virtually presented with their 2020 trophies in a Zoom-style, boxed trophy ceremony, which also included tournament director Feliciano Lopez.
"I can't wait to hold it again!" Bertens added. "It's a little bit different than normal, but I think it was a great tournament and initiative from the Mutua Madrid Open.
"It's all for a good cause. It was a fun week to interact in a different way with the fans. I had fun, and I think that was the most important thing."
Bertens and Murray each won €150,000 for their efforts, from which a portion will be donated to their peers who are suffering economically due to the tour's hiatus.
Additionally, a total of €50,000 was allocated entirely in support of reducing the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.