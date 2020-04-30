Kiki Bertens ensured that the Mutua Madrid Open trophy will remain hers for another year after showing off her skills as a gamer during the inaugural Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro event.

Denied the opportunity to officially defend her title at the Mutua Madrid Open in 2020, Kiki Bertens made sure that the trophy will stay on her mantle for another year -- virtually.

The Dutch No.1 defeated Fiona Ferro in the final of the inaugural Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro charity video gaming tournament, 6-1, completing an undefeated week in the virtual Manolo Santana Stadium on PlayStation 4's Tennis World Tour.

Bertens beat Angelique Kerber, Donna Vekic and Eugenie Bouchard by identical 3-0 scores in round-robin play, before beating Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals, 6-4, and Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals, 7-5.

"Once I got the message asking if I wanted to compete in this tournament, I said, 'Of course,' and I needed to get practicing on a PlayStation as soon as possible," Bertens said with a laugh, "because once I'm doing something, I want to do it right. I'm feeling great. My first virtual tournament and getting the win is always nice!"

"I hope everyone had fun watching this... and I think it's unbelievable that so many players did compete," Bertens continued. "It's great that we could do something for the fans. We could give something back.

"It's a really difficult time for everyone in the world. We cannot play tennis, our fans can't watch us play tennis, but I hope they did in the past few days."

Bertens and men's champion Andy Murray were virtually presented with their 2020 trophies in a Zoom-style, boxed trophy ceremony, which also included tournament director Feliciano Lopez.

"I can't wait to hold it again!" Bertens added. "It's a little bit different than normal, but I think it was a great tournament and initiative from the Mutua Madrid Open.

"It's all for a good cause. It was a fun week to interact in a different way with the fans. I had fun, and I think that was the most important thing."

Bertens and Murray each won €150,000 for their efforts, from which a portion will be donated to their peers who are suffering economically due to the tour's hiatus.

Additionally, a total of €50,000 was allocated entirely in support of reducing the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.