Caroline Wozniacki discusses playing doubles with good friend Serena Williams and her future plans in an interview with the Tennis Channel.

Recently-retired Caroline Wozniacki says she had so much fun playing doubles with Serena Williams in January that the 23-time Grand Slam champion suggested keeping their partnership for the whole season.

The Dane ended her career at the 2020 Australian Open after making the doubles final of the Auckland International alongside Williams, where they lost to Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad.

"We had a blast, it was awesome," she said in an interview with the Tennis Channel, available on Tennis.com.

"We were like, 'Why didn't we do this earlier?'

"Serena suggested, 'Maybe you come back for the rest of the year and just play doubles.'"

2020 Auckland Doubles Highlights: Muhammad-Townsend stun Serena-Wozniacki

Joking aside, Wozniacki already has some plans to stay involved in tennis in the future.

"I love the sport so much...I would love to do some TV eventually," she said. "I don't think coaching is for me because I know what to do but I have a hard time expressing that to someone else!"

Looking back on her retirement at this year's Australian Open, losing in the third round to Ons Jabeur, she admitted she had mixed emotions: "I was sad, I was happy, I was thrilled."

She also shared memories of her win at the 2018 Australian Open, saying that despite some anxieties around her previous two Grand Slam final losses, she felt more confident the further she went into the tournament: "All the pressure just went away, I had nothing to lose."

Wozniacki said she is enjoying her time in quarantine with husband David Lee: "We're just hanging out, and relaxing, and baking a lot."

We got stuck in Africa for a little bit, but finally on our way home! Going to self quarantine as soon as we get back! Stay safe everyone! #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/6PWU4jtvmg — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) March 20, 2020

The couple had found themselves stranded in Africa when the new regulations about self-isolation were introduced, and found themselves on an epic journey to return to the USA - eventually making it back to Chicago and then driving five hours to get back home.

"It took ten, 15 different flights, because every flight was getting canceled," she recalled.