Former Wimbledon semifinalist Julia Goerges has confirmed that she will work with Raemon Sluiter on a trial basis.

German No.2 Julia Goerges has confirmed that she is working with coach Raemon Sluiter on a test basis.

The WTA World No.31, who was a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2018, has previously worked with the likes of Sebastian Sachs and Michael Geserer, while she had been working with former Germany Fed Cup team boss Jens Gerlach since the beginning of the year.

READ MORE: Graf holds off Venus, Serena’s surges and more Wimbledon quarterfinals

Sluiter, a former Top 50 player on the ATP Tour, is best known for his work with compatriot Kiki Bertens, who reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2016 under his guidance.

Goerges revealed the link up in an interview with Bild as she discussed her plans to return to competitive tennis following the coronavirus break.

“I didn’t touch a racquet at all for five weeks, I did a lot of fitness work then intensified my tennis again for the next six weeks,” she said.

“I worked with Raemon Sluiter, who is also based in Berlin. We’ve first agreed on a test phase.

“We worked together for three days at the beginning of June and I’ve been with him in the Netherlands for 10 days now. It’s not enough time to make a proper assessment … I like his style. It’s very factual and constructive.”

Goerges explained his she has spent her time during this unanticipated break.

“It’s been quite relaxed without travelling,” she said. “But it’s been a huge change from 100 to zero for the body. Travelling, match life, adrenaline, pressure, tension – it’s all gone. I liked being at home for a long time without training.”

The German last played competitively in Qatar, where she was knocked out in the first round against Maria Sakkari.

Her best result in 2020 to date was a run to the quarterfinal in Auckland, a tournament she had won in each of the two previous years.