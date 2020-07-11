The former World No.1 will return to Italy to resume her season.

Former World No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has confirmed that she will compete in the Palermo Ladies Open next month.

In a video message released across the tournament's social media, the Romanian said: "I'm very happy to announce I will be back in Palermo after ten years. Hope to have a great week over there."

It is now official. @Simona_Halep will participate in the 31st Palermo Ladies Open. Her message👇🏻 #PLO20 pic.twitter.com/Oxx5WWCn88 — Palermo Ladies Open (@LadiesOpenPA) July 11, 2020

Halep had said earlier in July that she hoped to resume her season in Palermo - which starts on August 3 - having not played competitively since her win over Elena Rybakina in the Dubai final back in March.

Palermo tournament director Oliviero Palma said: "Halep's participation is exceptional news, it had been decades since Palermo last hosted a former No.1. Our city is very devoted to world tennis, her presence is one of great interest for everybody."

Palma also revealed that Camila Giorgi had accepted a wildcard into the tournament, making her the highest-ranked Italian in the draw, and that there was another spot reserved should another Top 10 player wish to enter.

