Rybakina storms into Strasbourg semis; Haddad Maia tops Navarro

Elena Rybakina defeated Magda Linette for the third time in three meetings to reach the Internationaux de Strasbourg semifinals.

No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina delivered a clinical performance to defeat Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3 in the Internationaux de Strasbourg quarterfinals, advancing to her third semifinal of 2025 in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Rybakina did not drop serve in the match, during which she fired 29 winners (including seven aces) and won 82% of her first serve points. She faced her only two break points in the opening game, both of which she snuffed out with unreturned serves. Linette was almost as clinical, tallying six aces and winning 70% of her first serve points. However, Rybakina picked the perfect moments to strike on the Pole's serve, upping the ante on return in the last game of the first set and the penultimate game of the second.

Rybakina, the 2020 runner-up in Strasbourg to Elina Svitolina, was not wholly satisfied with her performance, in particular only converting two of nine break points.

"I had a lot of opportunities, couldn't take it from the beginning," she said in her on-court interview. "But I'm pleased I got the win in straight sets."

The Kazakhstani will aim to make her first final since Stuttgart 2024 against No. 9 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who outlasted No. 2 seed Emma Navarro in 3 hours and 2 minutes, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2. The Brazilian came into the week with just a 3-14 match record on the season, but has doubled her season win total with her effort so far this week.

No. 8 seed Liudmila Samsonova will face 2024 finalist Danielle Collins in the other semifinal. Samsonova outlasted No. 3 seed Paula Badosa 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach her first semifinal since the season-opening Adelaide International in January, and her second straight Strasbourg semifinal. Collins, meanwhile, advanced to the final four without hitting a ball as Anna Kalinskaya gave her a walkover due to a right calf injury.