World No.2 Simona Halep and former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will be competing on the clay courts of Prague beginning on Aug. 10.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - A Wimbledon champion and finalist are the first two players to officially announce their intent to compete at the Prague Open next month.

World No.2 Simona Halep said in a video message on Wednesday that she's 'looking forward' to playing the event in 'beautiful' Prague, and will be making her tournament debut.

The Romanian's announcement marks her intention to compete on clay for the first two weeks of the tour's restart in August, as she will also be competing at the 31° Palermo Ladies' Open in Italy beginning Aug. 3.

In addition to reigning Wimbledon winner Halep, former World No.5 and 2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard has also been awarded a wildcard for the International-level event at the TK Sparta Praha.

"I'm so excited... I've actually never been to Prague. I've heard it's such a beautiful city, so I'm so looking forward to discovering it when I'm over there," the Canadian said in her own video message. "I want to thank the tournament for offering me a wildcard into this great event."

So excited to be playing at the @tennispragueopn 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/G4yy0hxR5y — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 22, 2020

Bouchard, now ranked World No.332, was a quarterfinalist at the ASB Classic in Auckland to begin the season, beating Kirsten Flipkens and Caroline Garcia before losing a tight three-setter to Amanda Anisimova.

The main draw of the Prague Open is slated to run from Aug. 10-16.