ORDER OF PLAY
Play begins at 10am on all courts
CENTER COURT
Qualifying
Kristie AHN (USA) v Jovana JOVIC (SRB)
Not before 11:30am
Magda LINETTE (POL) [6] v Lauren DAVIS (USA)
Ons JABEUR (TUN) [8] v [WC] Catherine McNALLY (USA)
Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) v Johanna KONTA (GBR) [3]
Madison BRENGLE (USA) v Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) [2]
COURT 2
Qualifying
[WC] Jamie LOEB (USA) v Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA)
Qualifying
Anna KALINSKAYA (RUS) v Usue Maitane ARCONADA (USA)
Not before 12:30pm
Jennifer BRADY (USA) v Heather WATSON (GBR)
Jessica PEGULA (USA) v [WC] Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS)
Quinn GLEASON (USA) / Catherine HARRISON (USA) v Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) [4]
COURT 3
Qualifying
Francesca DI LORENZO (USA) v Olga GOVORTSOVA (BLR)
Not before 11:30am
Qualifying
Robin ANDERSON (USA) v [WC] Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA)
Qualifying
Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) v Arina RODIONOVA (AUS)
After suitable rest
Emina BEKTAS (USA) / Tara MOORE (GBR) v [WC] Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) / Sloane STEPHENS (USA)
MATCH POINTS
No.6 seed Magda Linette has a 3-1 losing record against first-round opponent Lauren Davis, including a qualifying match for Wuhan 2015.
The pair have already met in 2020, with the American coming out on top, 6-4, 6-4, in Hobart.
Ons Jabeur made history earlier this year at the Australian Open, when she became the first Arab player to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event.
Johanna Konta will pick up on the WTA Tour where she left off, with a match against Marie Bouzkova. However, the Briton will be aiming for a different outcome after losing 6-3, 6-4 to the Czech in Monterrey in March.
Konta is yet to record a Top 80 win on Tour in 2020, having suffered defeats to Barbora Strycova, Ons Jabeur and Bouzkova.
Aryna Sabalenka was victorious in Doha in her last tournament before the Tour’s suspension. She claimed a succession of impressive wins in Qatar, overcoming Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Zheng Saisai, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Petra Kvitova to lift the title.
The Zhuhai champion’s only previous meeting with Madison Brengle ended in a straight-sets victory in her favor, 6-1, 6-4.
No.2 seed Sabalenka holds a 14-5 winning WTA Tour record against players from the USA and is currently on a four-match winning streak against Americans.
Jennifer Brady’s only previous match with Heather Watson was a marathon affair at the 2017 Australian Open. The American prevailed, 2-6, 7-6(3), 10-8, having saved five match points.
Watson is the lowest-ranked player to have won a title on the WTA Tour this season, taking the victory in Acapulco from WTA World No.69, while she has also taken part in the longest match of the year as she lost in three hours 33 minutes to Elise Mertens in Hobart.