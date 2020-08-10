The main draw of the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics gets underway on Monday, with Johanna Konta and Aryna Sabalenka among the star attractions.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play begins at 10am on all courts

CENTER COURT

Qualifying

Kristie AHN (USA) v Jovana JOVIC (SRB)

Not before 11:30am

Magda LINETTE (POL) [6] v Lauren DAVIS (USA)

Ons JABEUR (TUN) [8] v [WC] Catherine McNALLY (USA)

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) v Johanna KONTA (GBR) [3]

Madison BRENGLE (USA) v Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) [2]

COURT 2

Qualifying

[WC] Jamie LOEB (USA) v Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA)

Qualifying

Anna KALINSKAYA (RUS) v Usue Maitane ARCONADA (USA)

Not before 12:30pm

Jennifer BRADY (USA) v Heather WATSON (GBR)

Jessica PEGULA (USA) v [WC] Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS)

Quinn GLEASON (USA) / Catherine HARRISON (USA) v Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) [4]

COURT 3

Qualifying

Francesca DI LORENZO (USA) v Olga GOVORTSOVA (BLR)

Not before 11:30am

Qualifying

Robin ANDERSON (USA) v [WC] Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA)

Qualifying

Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) v Arina RODIONOVA (AUS)

After suitable rest

Emina BEKTAS (USA) / Tara MOORE (GBR) v [WC] Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) / Sloane STEPHENS (USA)

2020 Palermo Highlights: Ferro conquers Kontaveit for Palermo crown

MATCH POINTS

No.6 seed Magda Linette has a 3-1 losing record against first-round opponent Lauren Davis, including a qualifying match for Wuhan 2015.

The pair have already met in 2020, with the American coming out on top, 6-4, 6-4, in Hobart.

Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search. 1 Matches Played 4 3 More Head to Head Sorry, we couldn't find any players that match your search.

Ons Jabeur made history earlier this year at the Australian Open, when she became the first Arab player to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event.

Johanna Konta will pick up on the WTA Tour where she left off, with a match against Marie Bouzkova. However, the Briton will be aiming for a different outcome after losing 6-3, 6-4 to the Czech in Monterrey in March.

Konta is yet to record a Top 80 win on Tour in 2020, having suffered defeats to Barbora Strycova, Ons Jabeur and Bouzkova.

Aryna Sabalenka was victorious in Doha in her last tournament before the Tour’s suspension. She claimed a succession of impressive wins in Qatar, overcoming Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Zheng Saisai, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Petra Kvitova to lift the title.

The Zhuhai champion’s only previous meeting with Madison Brengle ended in a straight-sets victory in her favor, 6-1, 6-4.

No.2 seed Sabalenka holds a 14-5 winning WTA Tour record against players from the USA and is currently on a four-match winning streak against Americans.

Jennifer Brady’s only previous match with Heather Watson was a marathon affair at the 2017 Australian Open. The American prevailed, 2-6, 7-6(3), 10-8, having saved five match points.

Watson is the lowest-ranked player to have won a title on the WTA Tour this season, taking the victory in Acapulco from WTA World No.69, while she has also taken part in the longest match of the year as she lost in three hours 33 minutes to Elise Mertens in Hobart.