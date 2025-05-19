Back in Roland Garros qualifying, Andreescu wins 6-0, 6-0 for first time

Playing her first Grand Slam qualifying event in six years, Bianca Andreescu was in no mood to hang around. The former US Open champion raced into the second round of Roland Garros qualifying, whitewashing China's Yao Xinxin 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes.

The result was the first 6-0, 6-0 win of Andreescu's professional career. The last time she won a match 6-0, 6-0 at any level was in Junior Billie Jean King Cup in 2016 over Watsachol Sawatdee. Previously, she had notched two 6-0, 6-1 wins in professional events: over Ari Matsumoto in the first round of the 2018 Gifu ITF W25, and over Garbiñe Muguruza in the 2019 Indian Wells quarterfinals.

Andreescu last contested the preliminary rounds of a major at the 2019 Australian Open, where she qualified and reached the second round. She would end that season in the Top 5 as the reigning champion of Indian Wells, Toronto and the US Open, but has struggled with injury and illness since. This is just the fifth tournament of Andreescu's season following an appendectomy in February, and she is currently ranked No. 102. Last week, she reached the fourth round of Rome, notching two Top 20 wins over Donna Vekic and Elena Rybakina en route.

Andreescu has contested Roland Garros qualifying twice previously, falling to Tereza Smitkova in the 2017 first round and Richel Hogenkamp in the 2018 third round. Her best main-draw performances at the tournament to date are third-round finishes in 2023 and 2024.

There was a gulf in experience between Andreescu and Yao, the 21-year-old who notched her first tour-level win in Jiujiang last October and who was playing the first Grand Slam qualifying event of her career. The Canadian did not face game point in the first set, repeatedly exposing Yao's movement on clay with a series of drop shots. No. 261-ranked Yao improved in the second set, but could not take advantage of three points to hold serve.

"I felt really good coming here," said Andreescu afterwards. "It's the French open -- no matter what match you play in whatever draw, it's a very important match. I was very pleased with my attitude today."

Andreescu, the No. 17 seed in the qualifying draw, will next face either Nao Hibino or Andrea Lazaro Garcia.