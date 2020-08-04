Top seed Simona Halep contests her first match of the summer against Polona Hercog on a busy Tuesday at the Prague Open.

All courts start at 10:00 a.m.

CENTRE COURT



Varvara GRACHEVA (RUS) vs. [2] Petra MARTIC (CRO)

Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE) vs. [WC] Linda FRUHVIRTOVA (CZE) -- to be finished 3-2

[1] Simona HALEP (ROU) vs. Polona HERCOG (SLO)

Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs. [7] Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE)

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) vs. Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

COURT 10

Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) vs. [3] Elise MERTENS (BEL)

Patricia Maria TIG (ROU) vs. [WC] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE)

Camila GIORGI (ITA) vs. qualifier/lucky loser

Ana BOGDAN (ROU) vs. qualifier/lucky loser

Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) vs. qualifier/lucky loser

COURT 8

[9] Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT) vs. Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU)

Arantxa RUS (NED) vs. [6] Anastasia PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS)

[5] Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) vs. qualifier/lucky loser

Qualifier/lucky loser vs. qualifier/lucky loser

Aliona BOLSOVA (ESP) vs. Fiona FERRO (FRA)

COURT A

Final round qualifying -- Tamara KORPATSCH (GER) vs. Elena-Gabriela RUSE (ROU) -- to be finished 4-5

[4] Monica NICULESCU (ROU) / Raluca OLARU (ROU) vs. Ulrikke EIKERI (NOR) / Elixane LECHEMIA (FRA)

After suitable rest

Tayisiya MORDERGER (GER) / Yana MORDERGER (GER) vs. [2] Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE)

After suitable rest

[WC] Linda FRUHVIRTOVA (CZE) / Darja VIDMANOVA (CZE) vs. Cornelia LISTER (SWE) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE)

Stay safe and smile 😃 Happy to be here @tennispragueopn pic.twitter.com/BNL5HEuqQT — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 8, 2020

MATCH POINTS

World No.2 Simona Halep returns to the tour on Tuesday at the Prague Open. The Romanian has won seven of her 20 career WTA singles titles on clay, including her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros in 2018.

Read more: Why tennis took a backseat for Halep during shutdown

Halep's first-round opponent, Polona Hercog, also excels on clay. All six of the Slovenian's tour-level finals have come on clay, including title runs at 2011 and 2012 Bastad and 2019 Lugano.

Hercog beat Halep in their first meeting, which came in Sofia in 2009. They did not meet again until a decade later, when Halep notched two wins over Hercog last year, in Miami and Eastbourne.

First round victory for @geniebouchard 👏



She moved past Kudermetova 6-0, 6-3 at the #PragueOpen2020. pic.twitter.com/0MCWLAr7qG — wta (@WTA) August 10, 2020

Only one main-draw singles match was completed on Monday before rain washed out the rest of the day's play: wildcard Eugenie Bouchard upset No.8 seed Veronika Kudermetova, 6-0, 6-3. Bouchard, the former World No.5 and 2014 Wimbledon finalist, improved her head-to-head record against Kudermetova to 2-0.

No.2 seed Petra Martic faces Varvara Gracheva in the first round on Tuesday. Martic is back up to her career-high ranking of World No.14 following her semifinal showing at the Palermo Ladies Open last week.

Kristyna Pliskova and Linda Fruhvirtova will continue their first-round singles match on Tuesday, with Pliskova up a break in the first set at 3-2.

Fruhvirtova is making her main draw debut in Prague this week at 15 years, 105 days old. She is the third-youngest player to play at the Prague event, behind only her opponent Pliskova and her twin sister Karolina, who made their debuts in 2007 at 15 years, 53 days old.

Pliskova is the only former finalist in the Prague field, having reached the championship match in 2017, beating Jelena Jankovic and Jelena Ostapenko on the way. Pliskova fell to Mona Barthel in the final that season.