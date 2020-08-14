Serena Williams takes top billing in Lexington as the The Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics reaches the quarterfinal stage.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTER COURT

Play starts at 11am

Catherine BELLIS (USA) v Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

Not before 12:30pm

Serena WILLIAMS (USA) [1] v [WC] Shelby ROGERS (USA)

Not before 2pm

Jennifer BRADY (USA) v Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE)

Ons JABEUR (TUN) [8] v Cori GAUFF (USA)

COURT 2

Play starts at 1pm

Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA) [4] v Anna BLINKOVA (RUS) / Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS)

2020 Lexington Shot of the Day: Serena Williams’ backhand to break

MATCH POINTS

WTA World No.302 Catherine Bellis has dropped only eight games in her two matches to date this week, the joint fewest of any player left in the draw along with Jennifer Brady.

Jil Teichmann’s second-round victory over Yulia Putintseva, the World No.33, was her best success of the season to date. That win represents her first victory over a Top 100 player in 2020.

Serena Williams has won 38 of the 77 tournaments that she has played as top seed.

The No.1 seed has recovered from losing the opening set in each of her opening two rounds to progress into the quarterfinals, improving her record against sister Venus to 19-12 with her victory on Thursday.

Holds a three-set match record of 163-62 (72.4%), which is the best on Tour among active players.

Serena has only 12 career losses to players outside of the Top 50, the last of which was in Auckland in 2017 to Madison Brengle.

Shelby Rogers holds a 2-8 career record against players in the Top 10. Her best victory of the season in terms of ranking came against WTA World No.69 Nao Hibino in Indian Wells.

Brady has 40 career victories on the WTA Tour, while she holds a 5-2 winning record against Top 50 players in her last seven outings against opponents from that bracket.

Marie Bouzkova is aiming for her second semifinal of the season, having reached the final in Monterrey.

Ons Jabeur defeated qualifier Olga Govortsova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to score her 10th victory of 2020.

Cori Gauff, who defeated World No.11 Aryna Sabalenka in the second round to score a third Top 15 win of her career, has a perfect 6-0 tie-break record on the WTA Tour.

Her 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 victory over the Belarus star lasted two hours 44 minutes. It was the longest match of her career to date.