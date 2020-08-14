American teenager Coco Gauff rallied from a set and a break down to beat Ons Jabeur and seal the fourth and final semifinal spot at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

LEXINGTON, KY, USA - Two games from defeat, American teenager Coco Gauff rallied for a thrilling victory over Ons Jabeur to round out the four semifinalists at the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

Trailing 6-4, 4-2 against the No.8 seed and facing a break point for 5-2, the 16-year-old pulled off a thrilling comeback to seal a spot in her second career WTA semifinal.

Winning four straight games to send the match the distance - having also battled for nearly three hours in her second round win against No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka - Gauff later won the last five games of the match to finish the one hour, 58-minute victory with a flourish.

In the early stages of the quarterfinal clash, the teenager was a step behind Jabeur's variety, as the Tunisian showed off all the shots in her arsenal over the course of the match's first half-hour.

An early break in the third game stood up for the World No.39, and though she was unable to convert two break points that would've given her a 5-2 lead in the set, she won eight straight points on serve to seal the opener with aplomb.

From there, however, Gauff's effectiveness in returning the Tunisian's serves grew over the course of the match, thanks in part to the fact that Jabeur's first serve began to misfire.

Though the No.8 seed served eight aces for the match, five of them came in the opening set, in which she never faced a break point. She soon struggled with her consistency on that shot - which included missing all but three first serves in her three service games in the final set.

Not one to let her opportunities slip by, Gauff created a staggering 13 break point chances for herself across sets two and three, and converted on five in all to set up a meeting against fellow American Jennifer Brady.

More to come...