Coco Gauff

UNITED STATES

UNITED STATES
Height
5' 9''
1.75M
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Mar 13 2004
13/03/04
Birthplace
Delray Beach, Fl. USA
Current Ranking
0
Apr 11 2022
0
YTD 2022
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2022
0 / 0
00/0
YTD 2022
Career High
0
Apr 4 2022
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$000000000
Career
0 / 0
00/00
Career

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

QF x1
W/L
18/10
2021

Australian Open

R16 x1
2020

Roland Garros

QF x1
2021

Wimbledon

R16 x2
2021, 2019

US Open

R32 x1
2019

Personal

Coached by father, Corey, who played basketball at Georgia State; mother, Candi, excelled in gymnastics before competing in a track and field at Florida State University
Started playing tennis at six
Favorite surface is hard, describes her playing style as aggressive as possible with a big serve; depends on her quickness and athleticism to keep her in any point - describes herself as a "fighter"
Tennis idols growing up were the Williams sisters whose tenacity and fearlessness made her want to become a professional tennis player
Enjoys hanging out with her brother and family, watching superhero movies and making TikTik videos
Does not have any pets but has been trying to convince her mom to get a dog ... Favorite city is Paris because of the history, food and architecture
Favorite celebrity is Beyonce because she is an incredible performer

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (2): 2021 - Parma; 2019 - Linz.

DOUBLES
Winner (4): 2022 - Doha (w/Pegula); 2021 - Parma (w/McNally); 2019 - Washington DC, Luxembourg (both w/McNally). Finalist (1): 2021 - US Open (w/McNally)

ADDITIONAL
American Fed Cup Team, 2020.

Career in Review

2021 - Second season finishing in the Top 50 in both singles (No.22) and doubles (No.21); in singles, won second career title at Parma (d. Q. Wang); reached semifinals at Adelaide (l. to Bencic) and Rome (l. to Swiatek); reached quarterfinals at Roland Garros (l. to Krejcikova), Dubai (l. to Teichmann), Charleston 500 (l. to Jabeur) and Montreal (l. to Giorgi); reached 4r at Wimbledon (l. to Kerber); Notched two Top 10 wins, both at Rome (d. No.4 Sabalenka, d. No.1 Barty); in doubles, won title at Parma (w/McNally); reached doubles final at U.S. Open (l. to Stosur/Zhang).

2020 - First Top 50 season (finishing No.48); SF at Lexington (l. to Brady); reached 4r at Australian Open (l. to Kenin) and 2r four times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r twice (incl. US Open); made Top 50 debut on February 24 (rose from No.51 to No.49).

2019 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.68); won maiden WTA title at Linz (as LL, d. Ostapenko in F) en route earning first Top 10 win over No.8 Bertens; reached 4r at Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. to Halep), 3r at US Open (l. to Osaka) and 2r at Miami (l. to Kasatkina); fell 1r twice and in qualifying once (Roland Garros); in doubles, won two titles at Washington DC and Luxembourg (both w/McNally); won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2018 - Fell in qualifying at US Open; made professional debut on ITF Circuit at $25k Osprey, FL-USA.

Week Week by Week Ranking
Apr 11, 2022 16
Apr 4, 2022 15
Mar 21, 2022 17
Mar 7, 2022 17
Feb 28, 2022 19
Feb 21, 2022 23
Feb 14, 2022 20
Feb 7, 2022 20
Jan 31, 2022 17
Jan 17, 2022 16
Jan 10, 2022 19
Jan 3, 2022 22
Dec 27, 2021 22
Dec 20, 2021 22
Dec 13, 2021 22
Dec 6, 2021 22
Nov 29, 2021 22
Nov 22, 2021 22
Nov 15, 2021 22
Nov 8, 2021 21
Nov 1, 2021 23
Oct 25, 2021 24
Oct 18, 2021 23
Oct 4, 2021 19
Sep 27, 2021 19
Sep 20, 2021 19
Sep 13, 2021 19
Aug 30, 2021 23
Aug 23, 2021 23
Aug 16, 2021 24
Aug 9, 2021 24
Aug 2, 2021 25
Jul 26, 2021 25
Jul 19, 2021 25
Jul 12, 2021 25
Jun 28, 2021 23
Jun 21, 2021 23
Jun 14, 2021 23
May 31, 2021 25
May 24, 2021 25
May 17, 2021 30
May 10, 2021 35
Apr 26, 2021 35
Apr 19, 2021 35
Apr 12, 2021 35
Apr 5, 2021 36
Mar 22, 2021 36
Mar 15, 2021 35
Mar 8, 2021 40
Mar 1, 2021 38
Feb 22, 2021 52
Feb 8, 2021 48
Feb 1, 2021 48
Jan 25, 2021 48
Jan 18, 2021 48
Jan 11, 2021 48
Jan 4, 2021 48
Dec 28, 2020 48
Dec 21, 2020 48
Dec 14, 2020 48
Dec 7, 2020 48
Nov 30, 2020 48
Nov 23, 2020 48
Nov 16, 2020 48
Nov 9, 2020 47
Nov 2, 2020 47
Oct 26, 2020 47
Oct 19, 2020 55
Oct 12, 2020 55
Sep 28, 2020 51
Sep 21, 2020 51
Sep 14, 2020 53
Aug 31, 2020 51
Aug 17, 2020 50
Aug 10, 2020 53
Mar 16, 2020 52
Mar 9, 2020 52
Mar 2, 2020 51
Feb 24, 2020 49
Feb 17, 2020 51
Feb 10, 2020 51
Feb 3, 2020 51
Jan 20, 2020 67
Jan 13, 2020 66
Jan 6, 2020 67
Dec 30, 2019 68
Dec 23, 2019 68
Dec 16, 2019 68
Dec 9, 2019 68
Dec 2, 2019 68
Nov 25, 2019 68
Nov 18, 2019 68
Nov 11, 2019 69
Nov 4, 2019 68
Oct 21, 2019 69
Oct 14, 2019 71
Oct 7, 2019 110
Sep 30, 2019 111
Sep 23, 2019 111
Sep 16, 2019 112
Sep 9, 2019 106
Aug 26, 2019 140
Aug 19, 2019 141
Aug 12, 2019 140
Aug 5, 2019 142
Jul 29, 2019 146
Jul 22, 2019 143
Jul 15, 2019 141
Jul 1, 2019 313
Jun 24, 2019 301
Jun 17, 2019 302
Jun 10, 2019 299
May 27, 2019 324
May 20, 2019 320
May 13, 2019 345
May 6, 2019 340
Apr 29, 2019 387
Apr 22, 2019 392
Apr 15, 2019 388
Apr 8, 2019 384
Apr 1, 2019 383
Mar 18, 2019 456
Mar 4, 2019 453
Feb 25, 2019 454
Feb 18, 2019 579
Feb 11, 2019 582
Feb 4, 2019 581
Jan 28, 2019 684
Jan 14, 2019 684
Jan 7, 2019 685
Dec 31, 2018 686
Dec 24, 2018 879
Dec 17, 2018 875
Dec 10, 2018 869
Dec 3, 2018 870
Nov 26, 2018 871
Nov 19, 2018 864
Nov 12, 2018 863
Nov 5, 2018 875
Oct 29, 2018 874
Oct 22, 2018 882
Oct 15, 2018 890
Oct 8, 2018 879
Oct 1, 2018 876
Sep 24, 2018 874
Sep 17, 2018 877
Sep 10, 2018 877
Aug 27, 2018 928
Aug 20, 2018 926
Aug 13, 2018 927
Aug 6, 2018 930
Jul 30, 2018 934
Jul 23, 2018 935
Jul 16, 2018 934
Jul 2, 2018 938
Week Week by Week Ranking
Apr 11, 2022 10
Apr 4, 2022 10
Mar 21, 2022 10
Mar 7, 2022 10
Feb 28, 2022 10
Feb 21, 2022 24
Feb 14, 2022 26
Feb 7, 2022 26
Jan 31, 2022 26
Jan 17, 2022 23
Jan 10, 2022 21
Jan 3, 2022 21
Dec 27, 2021 21
Dec 20, 2021 21
Dec 13, 2021 21
Dec 6, 2021 21
Nov 29, 2021 21
Nov 22, 2021 21
Nov 15, 2021 21
Nov 8, 2021 17
Nov 1, 2021 19
Oct 25, 2021 22
Oct 18, 2021 22
Oct 4, 2021 23
Sep 27, 2021 23
Sep 20, 2021 23
Sep 13, 2021 25
Aug 30, 2021 38
Aug 23, 2021 38
Aug 16, 2021 38
Aug 9, 2021 38
Aug 2, 2021 40
Jul 26, 2021 38
Jul 19, 2021 38
Jul 12, 2021 38
Jun 28, 2021 39
Jun 21, 2021 39
Jun 14, 2021 39
May 31, 2021 41
May 24, 2021 41
May 17, 2021 45
May 10, 2021 47
Apr 26, 2021 46
Apr 19, 2021 47
Apr 12, 2021 47
Apr 5, 2021 47
Mar 22, 2021 51
Mar 15, 2021 50
Mar 8, 2021 47
Mar 1, 2021 47
Feb 22, 2021 47
Feb 8, 2021 44
Feb 1, 2021 45
Jan 25, 2021 45
Jan 18, 2021 45
Jan 11, 2021 45
Jan 4, 2021 45
Dec 28, 2020 45
Dec 21, 2020 45
Dec 14, 2020 45
Dec 7, 2020 45
Nov 30, 2020 45
Nov 23, 2020 45
Nov 16, 2020 45
Nov 9, 2020 45
Nov 2, 2020 45
Oct 26, 2020 45
Oct 19, 2020 44
Oct 12, 2020 44
Sep 28, 2020 49
Sep 21, 2020 49
Sep 14, 2020 49
Aug 31, 2020 45
Aug 17, 2020 51
Aug 10, 2020 50
Mar 16, 2020 51
Mar 9, 2020 51
Mar 2, 2020 49
Feb 24, 2020 49
Feb 17, 2020 43
Feb 10, 2020 42
Feb 3, 2020 42
Jan 20, 2020 69
Jan 13, 2020 68
Jan 6, 2020 75
Dec 30, 2019 75
Dec 23, 2019 75
Dec 16, 2019 75
Dec 9, 2019 76
Dec 2, 2019 76
Nov 25, 2019 76
Nov 18, 2019 76
Nov 11, 2019 77
Nov 4, 2019 78
Oct 21, 2019 78
Oct 14, 2019 98
Oct 7, 2019 109
Sep 30, 2019 108
Sep 23, 2019 110
Sep 16, 2019 110
Sep 9, 2019 108
Aug 26, 2019 140
Aug 19, 2019 141
Aug 12, 2019 139
Aug 5, 2019 139
Jul 29, 2019 266
Jul 22, 2019 269
Jul 15, 2019 271
Jul 1, 2019 273
Jun 24, 2019 269
Jun 17, 2019 271
Jun 10, 2019 271
May 27, 2019 283
May 20, 2019 284
May 13, 2019 281
May 6, 2019 310
Apr 29, 2019 357
Apr 22, 2019 412
Apr 15, 2019 412
Apr 8, 2019 410
Apr 1, 2019 407
Mar 18, 2019 404
Mar 4, 2019 403
Feb 25, 2019 403
Feb 18, 2019 489
Feb 11, 2019 489
Feb 4, 2019 489
