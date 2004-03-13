Coco Gauff

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (11): 2025 - Wuhan, Roland Garros

2024 - WTA Finals, Beijing, Auckland

2023 - US Open, Cincinnati, Washington DC, Auckland

2021 - Parma

2019 - Linz



Finalist (5): 2026 - Rome, Miami

2025 - Rome, Madrid

2022 - Roland Garros



DOUBLES

Winner (10): 2025 - Montreal (w/Kessler)

2024 - Roland Garros (w/Siniakova)

2023 - Doha, Miami (both w/Pegula)

2022 - Doha, Toronto, San Diego (all w/Pegula)

2021 - Parma (w/McNally)

2019 - Washington DC, Luxembourg (both w/McNally)



Finalist (6): 2024 - Rome (w/Routliffe)

2023 - Madrid, Rome (both w/Pegula)

2022 - Stuttgart (w/Zhang), Roland Garros (w/Pegula)

2021 - US Open (w/McNally)





Career in Review

In 2025, won her second Grand Slam title of career at Roland Garros (d. Sabalenka in final) and her third career WTA 1000 title at Wuhan; also made WTA 1000 finals at Madrid and Rome, becoming the first American to reach three WTA 1000 finals in a calendar year since Serena Williams in 2014



Went three for three in finals in 2024, winning Auckland, Beijing and a historic first WTA Finals Riyadh title. Success in Saudi Arabia saw her win a record $4.8m in prize money, the most ever awarded in women's professional sports, and defeat the World No.1 and No.2 at the same event. Posted a new career-high of No.2 in June



Won debut Grand Slam singles crown in 2023 lifting title on home soil at US Open (d. Sabalenka in F). Picked up another three titles in 2023, marking first WTA 1000 title at Cincinnati and debut WTA 500 title at Washington DC, in addition to WTA 250 Auckland. In doubles was co-ranked No.1 with Pegula after US Open.



In 2022, reached maiden Grand Slam final at Roland-Garros (l. Swiatek); was the youngest major finalist since Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon



Made Top 10 debut on September 12, 2022, following QF run at US Open (l. Garcia)



Highlight of 2021 campaign was completing singles-doubles title sweep at Parma; defeated Wang Qiang in singles final and teamed up w/McNally to win doubles



In 2021 also reached SF at Adelaide and Rome, while at the Slams made QF at Roland-Garros and R16 at Wimbledon. Finished R-Up in doubles at 2021 US Open (w/McNally, l. Stosur/Zhang)



First cracked the Top 50 on February 24, 2020 at No.49, following a R16 appearance at Australian Open to tie her career best Grand Slam result - during run, defeated V.Williams in 1r and her first Top-5 opponent in No.4 Osaka in 3r (l. eventual champion Kenin in 3s)



Enjoyed breakout season in 2019, highlighted by maiden WTA singles title at Linz (as lucky loser, d. Ostapenko in F) - earned her first Top-10 win en route to title over No.8 Bertens in QF. At 15y 214d, her title run in Linz made her youngest to win a Tour-level title since Vaidisova (15y 177d) won Tashkent in 2004



Also claimed maiden WTA doubles titles at Washington, DC (w/McNally, d. Sanchez/Stollar in F) and Luxembourg (w/McNally, d. Christian/Guarachi in F). By winning the doubles title at Washington, DC at 15y 144d, became the youngest player to win a doubles title since May 1995 (Hingis won Hamburg at 14y 219d)



Reached R16 at 2019 Wimbledon on Grand Slam main draw debut defeating V.Williams in 1r (l. eventual champion Halep) - followed with 3r showing at US Open (as WC, l. Osaka)



Made WTA main draw debut as a wildcard at 2019 Miami where she earned her first WTA main draw win over good friend McNally (l. Kasatkina in 2r)



Made professional debut in May 2018 as a qualifier into the $25K ITF/Osprey, FL-USA



Former Junior World No.1 (July 2018); won 2018 Roland-Garros girls' title (d. McNally in F) and 2018 US Open doubles title (w/McNally), while finished R-Up at 2017 US Open girls' event (l. Anisimova) becoming the youngest girls' singles finalist in tournament history at 13-years-old