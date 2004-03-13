WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Gauff-Torso_328560 Inactive

Coco
Gauff

USA
22 yrs
5' 9'' (1.75m)
Current Singles Rank
4
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
34 / 13
Prize Money
$4,436,556

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Coached by Jean Christophe Faurel
  • Father, Corey, played basketball at Georgia State; mother, Candi, excelled in gymnastics before competing in track and field at Florida State University
  • Previously worked with Diego Moyano
  • Started playing tennis at six
  • Favorite surface is hard, describes her playing style as aggressive as possible with a big serve; depends on her quickness and athleticism to keep her in any point - describes herself as a "fighter"
  • Tennis idols growing up were the Williams sisters whose tenacity and fearlessness made her want to become a professional tennis player
  • Enjoys hanging out with her brother and family, watching superhero movies and making TikTok videos
  • Does not have any pets but has been trying to convince her mom to get a dog
  • Favorite city is Paris because of the history, food and architecture. Favorite celebrity is Beyonce because she is an incredible performer

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

2

Height

5' 9'' (1.75m)

Birthday

Mar 13, 2004 March 13, 2004

Birthplace

Delray Beach, Fl. USA

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (11): 2025 - Wuhan, Roland Garros
2024 - WTA Finals, Beijing, Auckland
2023 - US Open, Cincinnati, Washington DC, Auckland
2021 - Parma
2019 - Linz

Finalist (5): 2026 - Rome, Miami
2025 - Rome, Madrid
2022 - Roland Garros

DOUBLES
Winner (10): 2025 - Montreal (w/Kessler)
2024 - Roland Garros (w/Siniakova)
2023 - Doha, Miami (both w/Pegula)
2022 - Doha, Toronto, San Diego (all w/Pegula)
2021 - Parma (w/McNally)
2019 - Washington DC, Luxembourg (both w/McNally)

Finalist (6): 2024 - Rome (w/Routliffe)
2023 - Madrid, Rome (both w/Pegula)
2022 - Stuttgart (w/Zhang), Roland Garros (w/Pegula)
2021 - US Open (w/McNally)

Career in Review

In 2025, won her second Grand Slam title of career at Roland Garros (d. Sabalenka in final) and her third career WTA 1000 title at Wuhan; also made WTA 1000 finals at Madrid and Rome, becoming the first American to reach three WTA 1000 finals in a calendar year since Serena Williams in 2014

Went three for three in finals in 2024, winning Auckland, Beijing and a historic first WTA Finals Riyadh title. Success in Saudi Arabia saw her win a record $4.8m in prize money, the most ever awarded in women's professional sports, and defeat the World No.1 and No.2 at the same event. Posted a new career-high of No.2 in June

Won debut Grand Slam singles crown in 2023 lifting title on home soil at US Open (d. Sabalenka in F). Picked up another three titles in 2023, marking first WTA 1000 title at Cincinnati and debut WTA 500 title at Washington DC, in addition to WTA 250 Auckland. In doubles was co-ranked No.1 with Pegula after US Open.

In 2022, reached maiden Grand Slam final at Roland-Garros (l. Swiatek); was the youngest major finalist since Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon

Made Top 10 debut on September 12, 2022, following QF run at US Open (l. Garcia)

Highlight of 2021 campaign was completing singles-doubles title sweep at Parma; defeated Wang Qiang in singles final and teamed up w/McNally to win doubles

In 2021 also reached SF at Adelaide and Rome, while at the Slams made QF at Roland-Garros and R16 at Wimbledon. Finished R-Up in doubles at 2021 US Open (w/McNally, l. Stosur/Zhang)

First cracked the Top 50 on February 24, 2020 at No.49, following a R16 appearance at Australian Open to tie her career best Grand Slam result - during run, defeated V.Williams in 1r and her first Top-5 opponent in No.4 Osaka in 3r (l. eventual champion Kenin in 3s)

Enjoyed breakout season in 2019, highlighted by maiden WTA singles title at Linz (as lucky loser, d. Ostapenko in F) - earned her first Top-10 win en route to title over No.8 Bertens in QF. At 15y 214d, her title run in Linz made her youngest to win a Tour-level title since Vaidisova (15y 177d) won Tashkent in 2004

Also claimed maiden WTA doubles titles at Washington, DC (w/McNally, d. Sanchez/Stollar in F) and Luxembourg (w/McNally, d. Christian/Guarachi in F). By winning the doubles title at Washington, DC at 15y 144d, became the youngest player to win a doubles title since May 1995 (Hingis won Hamburg at 14y 219d)

Reached R16 at 2019 Wimbledon on Grand Slam main draw debut defeating V.Williams in 1r (l. eventual champion Halep) - followed with 3r showing at US Open (as WC, l. Osaka)

Made WTA main draw debut as a wildcard at 2019 Miami where she earned her first WTA main draw win over good friend McNally (l. Kasatkina in 2r)

Made professional debut in May 2018 as a qualifier into the $25K ITF/Osprey, FL-USA

Former Junior World No.1 (July 2018); won 2018 Roland-Garros girls' title (d. McNally in F) and 2018 US Open doubles title (w/McNally), while finished R-Up at 2017 US Open girls' event (l. Anisimova) becoming the youngest girls' singles finalist in tournament history at 13-years-old

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

"I have learned to not look so much at the results and tune out the outside pressures."

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff

Player updates

All news View all news
Hot Shots
Taylor Townsend, Toronto 2026

What was the hottest shot from Toronto?

3m read
23h ago
Tournament News

Top quotes from Cincinnati media day: 'I love having the target on my back'

3m read
11h ago
Aryna_Sabalenka National_Bank Open 2026, Day 1
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Rybakina tops Gauff for fourth three-set win in Toronto

2m read
2d ago
Elena Rybakina, Toronto 2026
highlights

Rybakina battles past Gauff to reach first Toronto final

2d ago
Elena Rybakina, Toronto 2026
04:54
previews

Toronto semifinals: Gauff, Rybakina. Who prevails in a match four years in the making?

4m read
4d ago
TorontoSemifinalsUPDATED
Tournament News

Bencic withdraws from Toronto quarterfinal with injury; Gauff advances to final 4

2m read
4d ago
Belinda Bencic, Toronto 2026
Social Buzz

Coco Gauff reps for 'good friend' Ravyn Lenae's new album Blue Island

2m read
5d ago
Coco Gauff, Ravyn Lenae - Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025