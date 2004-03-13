Coco Gauff

Personal

Coached by father, Corey, who played basketball at Georgia State; mother, Candi, excelled in gymnastics before competing in a track and field at Florida State University

Started playing tennis at six

Favorite surface is hard, describes her playing style as aggressive as possible with a big serve; depends on her quickness and athleticism to keep her in any point - describes herself as a "fighter"

Tennis idols growing up were the Williams sisters whose tenacity and fearlessness made her want to become a professional tennis player

Enjoys hanging out with her brother and family, watching superhero movies and making TikTik videos

Does not have any pets but has been trying to convince her mom to get a dog ... Favorite city is Paris because of the history, food and architecture

Favorite celebrity is Beyonce because she is an incredible performer

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2021 - Parma; 2019 - Linz.



DOUBLES

Winner (4): 2022 - Doha (w/Pegula); 2021 - Parma (w/McNally); 2019 - Washington DC, Luxembourg (both w/McNally). Finalist (1): 2021 - US Open (w/McNally)



ADDITIONAL

American Fed Cup Team, 2020.

Career in Review

2021 - Second season finishing in the Top 50 in both singles (No.22) and doubles (No.21); in singles, won second career title at Parma (d. Q. Wang); reached semifinals at Adelaide (l. to Bencic) and Rome (l. to Swiatek); reached quarterfinals at Roland Garros (l. to Krejcikova), Dubai (l. to Teichmann), Charleston 500 (l. to Jabeur) and Montreal (l. to Giorgi); reached 4r at Wimbledon (l. to Kerber); Notched two Top 10 wins, both at Rome (d. No.4 Sabalenka, d. No.1 Barty); in doubles, won title at Parma (w/McNally); reached doubles final at U.S. Open (l. to Stosur/Zhang).



2020 - First Top 50 season (finishing No.48); SF at Lexington (l. to Brady); reached 4r at Australian Open (l. to Kenin) and 2r four times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r twice (incl. US Open); made Top 50 debut on February 24 (rose from No.51 to No.49).



2019 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.68); won maiden WTA title at Linz (as LL, d. Ostapenko in F) en route earning first Top 10 win over No.8 Bertens; reached 4r at Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. to Halep), 3r at US Open (l. to Osaka) and 2r at Miami (l. to Kasatkina); fell 1r twice and in qualifying once (Roland Garros); in doubles, won two titles at Washington DC and Luxembourg (both w/McNally); won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.



2018 - Fell in qualifying at US Open; made professional debut on ITF Circuit at $25k Osprey, FL-USA.