Coco Gauff

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
-
-
Personal
Coached by father, Corey, who played basketball at Georgia State; mother, Candi, excelled in gymnastics before competing in a track and field at Florida State University
Started playing tennis at six
Favorite surface is hard, describes her playing style as aggressive as possible with a big serve; depends on her quickness and athleticism to keep her in any point - describes herself as a "fighter"
Tennis idols growing up were the Williams sisters whose tenacity and fearlessness made her want to become a professional tennis player
Enjoys hanging out with her brother and family, watching superhero movies and making TikTik videos
Does not have any pets but has been trying to convince her mom to get a dog ... Favorite city is Paris because of the history, food and architecture
Favorite celebrity is Beyonce because she is an incredible performer
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2021 - Parma; 2019 - Linz.
DOUBLES
Winner (4): 2022 - Doha (w/Pegula); 2021 - Parma (w/McNally); 2019 - Washington DC, Luxembourg (both w/McNally). Finalist (1): 2021 - US Open (w/McNally)
ADDITIONAL
American Fed Cup Team, 2020.
Career in Review
2021 - Second season finishing in the Top 50 in both singles (No.22) and doubles (No.21); in singles, won second career title at Parma (d. Q. Wang); reached semifinals at Adelaide (l. to Bencic) and Rome (l. to Swiatek); reached quarterfinals at Roland Garros (l. to Krejcikova), Dubai (l. to Teichmann), Charleston 500 (l. to Jabeur) and Montreal (l. to Giorgi); reached 4r at Wimbledon (l. to Kerber); Notched two Top 10 wins, both at Rome (d. No.4 Sabalenka, d. No.1 Barty); in doubles, won title at Parma (w/McNally); reached doubles final at U.S. Open (l. to Stosur/Zhang).
2020 - First Top 50 season (finishing No.48); SF at Lexington (l. to Brady); reached 4r at Australian Open (l. to Kenin) and 2r four times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r twice (incl. US Open); made Top 50 debut on February 24 (rose from No.51 to No.49).
2019 - First Top 100 season (finishing No.68); won maiden WTA title at Linz (as LL, d. Ostapenko in F) en route earning first Top 10 win over No.8 Bertens; reached 4r at Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. to Halep), 3r at US Open (l. to Osaka) and 2r at Miami (l. to Kasatkina); fell 1r twice and in qualifying once (Roland Garros); in doubles, won two titles at Washington DC and Luxembourg (both w/McNally); won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2018 - Fell in qualifying at US Open; made professional debut on ITF Circuit at $25k Osprey, FL-USA.
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
|W/L
|4/3
|5/2
|6/2
|3/3
|2022
|
R128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|2021
|
R64
|
QF
|
R16
|
R64
|2020
|
R16
|
R64
|
-
|
R128
|2019
|
-
|
-
|
R16
|
R32
Sorry, we couldn't find any stats data for this year.
* For purposes of the player profile, individual player stats are cumulative for the calendar year and not calculated using a minimum match requirement.
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2022
|15
|2021
|19
|22
|2020
|47
|48
|2019
|68
|68
|2018
|686
|875
|Date
|Top Rank by Year
|Year-end Ranking
|2022
|10
|2021
|17
|21
|2020
|42
|45
|2019
|75
|78
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Apr 11, 2022
|16
|Apr 4, 2022
|15
|Mar 21, 2022
|17
|Mar 7, 2022
|17
|Feb 28, 2022
|19
|Feb 21, 2022
|23
|Feb 14, 2022
|20
|Feb 7, 2022
|20
|Jan 31, 2022
|17
|Jan 17, 2022
|16
|Jan 10, 2022
|19
|Jan 3, 2022
|22
|Dec 27, 2021
|22
|Dec 20, 2021
|22
|Dec 13, 2021
|22
|Dec 6, 2021
|22
|Nov 29, 2021
|22
|Nov 22, 2021
|22
|Nov 15, 2021
|22
|Nov 8, 2021
|21
|Nov 1, 2021
|23
|Oct 25, 2021
|24
|Oct 18, 2021
|23
|Oct 4, 2021
|19
|Sep 27, 2021
|19
|Sep 20, 2021
|19
|Sep 13, 2021
|19
|Aug 30, 2021
|23
|Aug 23, 2021
|23
|Aug 16, 2021
|24
|Aug 9, 2021
|24
|Aug 2, 2021
|25
|Jul 26, 2021
|25
|Jul 19, 2021
|25
|Jul 12, 2021
|25
|Jun 28, 2021
|23
|Jun 21, 2021
|23
|Jun 14, 2021
|23
|May 31, 2021
|25
|May 24, 2021
|25
|May 17, 2021
|30
|May 10, 2021
|35
|Apr 26, 2021
|35
|Apr 19, 2021
|35
|Apr 12, 2021
|35
|Apr 5, 2021
|36
|Mar 22, 2021
|36
|Mar 15, 2021
|35
|Mar 8, 2021
|40
|Mar 1, 2021
|38
|Feb 22, 2021
|52
|Feb 8, 2021
|48
|Feb 1, 2021
|48
|Jan 25, 2021
|48
|Jan 18, 2021
|48
|Jan 11, 2021
|48
|Jan 4, 2021
|48
|Dec 28, 2020
|48
|Dec 21, 2020
|48
|Dec 14, 2020
|48
|Dec 7, 2020
|48
|Nov 30, 2020
|48
|Nov 23, 2020
|48
|Nov 16, 2020
|48
|Nov 9, 2020
|47
|Nov 2, 2020
|47
|Oct 26, 2020
|47
|Oct 19, 2020
|55
|Oct 12, 2020
|55
|Sep 28, 2020
|51
|Sep 21, 2020
|51
|Sep 14, 2020
|53
|Aug 31, 2020
|51
|Aug 17, 2020
|50
|Aug 10, 2020
|53
|Mar 16, 2020
|52
|Mar 9, 2020
|52
|Mar 2, 2020
|51
|Feb 24, 2020
|49
|Feb 17, 2020
|51
|Feb 10, 2020
|51
|Feb 3, 2020
|51
|Jan 20, 2020
|67
|Jan 13, 2020
|66
|Jan 6, 2020
|67
|Dec 30, 2019
|68
|Dec 23, 2019
|68
|Dec 16, 2019
|68
|Dec 9, 2019
|68
|Dec 2, 2019
|68
|Nov 25, 2019
|68
|Nov 18, 2019
|68
|Nov 11, 2019
|69
|Nov 4, 2019
|68
|Oct 21, 2019
|69
|Oct 14, 2019
|71
|Oct 7, 2019
|110
|Sep 30, 2019
|111
|Sep 23, 2019
|111
|Sep 16, 2019
|112
|Sep 9, 2019
|106
|Aug 26, 2019
|140
|Aug 19, 2019
|141
|Aug 12, 2019
|140
|Aug 5, 2019
|142
|Jul 29, 2019
|146
|Jul 22, 2019
|143
|Jul 15, 2019
|141
|Jul 1, 2019
|313
|Jun 24, 2019
|301
|Jun 17, 2019
|302
|Jun 10, 2019
|299
|May 27, 2019
|324
|May 20, 2019
|320
|May 13, 2019
|345
|May 6, 2019
|340
|Apr 29, 2019
|387
|Apr 22, 2019
|392
|Apr 15, 2019
|388
|Apr 8, 2019
|384
|Apr 1, 2019
|383
|Mar 18, 2019
|456
|Mar 4, 2019
|453
|Feb 25, 2019
|454
|Feb 18, 2019
|579
|Feb 11, 2019
|582
|Feb 4, 2019
|581
|Jan 28, 2019
|684
|Jan 14, 2019
|684
|Jan 7, 2019
|685
|Dec 31, 2018
|686
|Dec 24, 2018
|879
|Dec 17, 2018
|875
|Dec 10, 2018
|869
|Dec 3, 2018
|870
|Nov 26, 2018
|871
|Nov 19, 2018
|864
|Nov 12, 2018
|863
|Nov 5, 2018
|875
|Oct 29, 2018
|874
|Oct 22, 2018
|882
|Oct 15, 2018
|890
|Oct 8, 2018
|879
|Oct 1, 2018
|876
|Sep 24, 2018
|874
|Sep 17, 2018
|877
|Sep 10, 2018
|877
|Aug 27, 2018
|928
|Aug 20, 2018
|926
|Aug 13, 2018
|927
|Aug 6, 2018
|930
|Jul 30, 2018
|934
|Jul 23, 2018
|935
|Jul 16, 2018
|934
|Jul 2, 2018
|938
|Week
|Week by Week Ranking
|Apr 11, 2022
|10
|Apr 4, 2022
|10
|Mar 21, 2022
|10
|Mar 7, 2022
|10
|Feb 28, 2022
|10
|Feb 21, 2022
|24
|Feb 14, 2022
|26
|Feb 7, 2022
|26
|Jan 31, 2022
|26
|Jan 17, 2022
|23
|Jan 10, 2022
|21
|Jan 3, 2022
|21
|Dec 27, 2021
|21
|Dec 20, 2021
|21
|Dec 13, 2021
|21
|Dec 6, 2021
|21
|Nov 29, 2021
|21
|Nov 22, 2021
|21
|Nov 15, 2021
|21
|Nov 8, 2021
|17
|Nov 1, 2021
|19
|Oct 25, 2021
|22
|Oct 18, 2021
|22
|Oct 4, 2021
|23
|Sep 27, 2021
|23
|Sep 20, 2021
|23
|Sep 13, 2021
|25
|Aug 30, 2021
|38
|Aug 23, 2021
|38
|Aug 16, 2021
|38
|Aug 9, 2021
|38
|Aug 2, 2021
|40
|Jul 26, 2021
|38
|Jul 19, 2021
|38
|Jul 12, 2021
|38
|Jun 28, 2021
|39
|Jun 21, 2021
|39
|Jun 14, 2021
|39
|May 31, 2021
|41
|May 24, 2021
|41
|May 17, 2021
|45
|May 10, 2021
|47
|Apr 26, 2021
|46
|Apr 19, 2021
|47
|Apr 12, 2021
|47
|Apr 5, 2021
|47
|Mar 22, 2021
|51
|Mar 15, 2021
|50
|Mar 8, 2021
|47
|Mar 1, 2021
|47
|Feb 22, 2021
|47
|Feb 8, 2021
|44
|Feb 1, 2021
|45
|Jan 25, 2021
|45
|Jan 18, 2021
|45
|Jan 11, 2021
|45
|Jan 4, 2021
|45
|Dec 28, 2020
|45
|Dec 21, 2020
|45
|Dec 14, 2020
|45
|Dec 7, 2020
|45
|Nov 30, 2020
|45
|Nov 23, 2020
|45
|Nov 16, 2020
|45
|Nov 9, 2020
|45
|Nov 2, 2020
|45
|Oct 26, 2020
|45
|Oct 19, 2020
|44
|Oct 12, 2020
|44
|Sep 28, 2020
|49
|Sep 21, 2020
|49
|Sep 14, 2020
|49
|Aug 31, 2020
|45
|Aug 17, 2020
|51
|Aug 10, 2020
|50
|Mar 16, 2020
|51
|Mar 9, 2020
|51
|Mar 2, 2020
|49
|Feb 24, 2020
|49
|Feb 17, 2020
|43
|Feb 10, 2020
|42
|Feb 3, 2020
|42
|Jan 20, 2020
|69
|Jan 13, 2020
|68
|Jan 6, 2020
|75
|Dec 30, 2019
|75
|Dec 23, 2019
|75
|Dec 16, 2019
|75
|Dec 9, 2019
|76
|Dec 2, 2019
|76
|Nov 25, 2019
|76
|Nov 18, 2019
|76
|Nov 11, 2019
|77
|Nov 4, 2019
|78
|Oct 21, 2019
|78
|Oct 14, 2019
|98
|Oct 7, 2019
|109
|Sep 30, 2019
|108
|Sep 23, 2019
|110
|Sep 16, 2019
|110
|Sep 9, 2019
|108
|Aug 26, 2019
|140
|Aug 19, 2019
|141
|Aug 12, 2019
|139
|Aug 5, 2019
|139
|Jul 29, 2019
|266
|Jul 22, 2019
|269
|Jul 15, 2019
|271
|Jul 1, 2019
|273
|Jun 24, 2019
|269
|Jun 17, 2019
|271
|Jun 10, 2019
|271
|May 27, 2019
|283
|May 20, 2019
|284
|May 13, 2019
|281
|May 6, 2019
|310
|Apr 29, 2019
|357
|Apr 22, 2019
|412
|Apr 15, 2019
|412
|Apr 8, 2019
|410
|Apr 1, 2019
|407
|Mar 18, 2019
|404
|Mar 4, 2019
|403
|Feb 25, 2019
|403
|Feb 18, 2019
|489
|Feb 11, 2019
|489
|Feb 4, 2019
|489
