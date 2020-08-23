Top seed Karolina Pliskova and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin are among the players in action on day two of the Western & Southern Open.

ORDER OF PLAY - ALL COURTS 11 A.M. START UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

GRANDSTAND

[12] Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) vs. [LL] Daria KASATKINA (RUS)

[Q] Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) vs. [10] Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE)

Following 2 ATP matches, Not Before 7:00 pm

Alizé CORNET (FRA) vs. [2] Sofia KENIN (FRA)

COURT 17

Following 2 ATP matches, Not Before 3:00 pm

[WC] Sloane STEPHENS (USA) vs. Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

[1] Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) vs. Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS)

COURT 10

Rebecca PETERSON (SWE) vs. [14] Elise MERTENS (BEL)

COURT 7

[Q] Catherine BELLIS (USA) vs. [Q] Oceane DODIN (FRA)

Jennifer BRADY (USA) vs. [Q] Jessica PEGULA (USA)

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) vs. [Q] Anna KALINSKAYA (RUS)

Danielle COLLINS (USA) vs. [Q] Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)

COURT 9

Magda LINETTE (POL) vs. [Q] Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS)

[Q] Christina MCHALE (USA) vs. Iga SWIATEK (POL)

Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ) vs. ZHANG Shuai (CHN)

after suitable rest - Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ)/Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) vs. Hayley CARTER (USA)/Luisa STEFANI (BRA)

COURT 15

[Q] Arantxa RUS (NED) vs. Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs. [Q] Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL)

[Q] Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) vs. Ons JABEUR (TUN)

after suitable rest - Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)/Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) vs. [WC] Jessica PEGULA (USA)/Shelby ROGERS (USA)

COURT 8 - 1 P.M. START

after suitable rest - Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN)/Alison RISKE (USA) vs. Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS)/Vera ZVONAREVA (RUS)

after suitable rest - [1] Elise MERTENS (BEL)/Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) vs. [WC] Ann LI (USA)/Bernarda PERA (USA)

2020 Western & Southern Open: Ka. Pliskova ‘I’m sure we’re gonna have some fun’

MATCH POINTS

Day two of main draw play at the Western & Southern Open marks the debut of the tournament's top two seeds, Karolina Pliskova and Sofia Kenin.

Pliskova is making her first tournament appearance since February's Qatar Total Open in Doha, where she lost to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the second round, while Kenin returns to tournament action having won in the last week of tour action prior to the hiatus in Lyon, France.

Also in action amongst the seeded players are No.10 seed Marketa Vondrousova, No.12 seed Anett Kontaveit and No.14 seed Elise Mertens. All three players returned to competition in Europe over the past two weeks, with Kontaveit finishing as runner-up in Palermo and Mertens losing to Simona Halep in the final in Prague, while Vondrousova lost her first match in Palermo to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

A pair of former Top 10 players will face off third up on Court 17, when 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens takes on former World No.4 Caroline Garcia. The Frenchwoman leads the head-to-head, 2-1, but the pair have not played since 2018.

After a successful week on U.S. soil in Lexington, Kentucky, Top Seed Open champion Jennifer Brady, runner-up Jil Teichmann and quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova are also all in action on Sunday.

Brady, drawn against Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters initially before the Belgian withdrew with an abdominal injury, will instead play compatriot Jessica Pegula, who successfully qualified.

Teichmann, also dominant in two matches to qualify, will take on American Danielle Collins in one of the most evenly-matched encounters on paper. In this week's rankings, Collins checks in at World No.53 while Teichmann is ranked World No.54.

Doubles action also continues late in the day, headlined by top seeds Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka against wildcards Bernarda Pera and Ann Li.