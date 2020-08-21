Former World No.1 Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, but hopes to play the upcoming US Open in New York.

"I’m grateful to Western & Southern Open for the opportunity to play the tournament once again," she said in a statement. "I have great memories from playing in Cincinnati and was looking forward to being a part of the event this year. It’s disappointing to have to withdraw but after discussions with medical and my team, I need a little more recovery time."

Clijsters was awarded a main draw wildcard to the Premier 5 event, set to take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Center, which will also host the 2020 US Open. The Belgian, who was due to play Top Seed Open champion Jennifer Brady in the first round and will be replaced by a qualifier or lucky loser, is optimistic about her chances to play the latter, which would be her first Grand Slam appearance since she retired at the 2012 US Open.

“I’m grateful to be able to stay in the “bubble” and continue to prepare with my team here at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“I want to thank the Western & Southern Open team, the USTA and WTA for all their efforts in putting these events together – they’ve worked really hard to create a great experience in a safe and healthy space for players."

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza also withdrew from the Western & Southern Open earlier in the week, citing a left ankle injury.

"I hope I will be able to keep improving and have the opportunity to compete at the US Open," the 2017 champion said on Twitter.

Muguruza was Clijsters' first opponent of her 2020 comeback, which began at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The Spaniard, who was fresh off a run to the Australian Open final, overcame her fellow former World No.1 in two compelling sets.