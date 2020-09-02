The WTA Cookbook serves up over 70 international recipes from leading players and legends, with proceeds benefiting WTA Charities initiatives.

WTA Charities is pleased to announce the launch of the WTA Cookbook, a new digital publication with more than 70 international recipes contributed by players past, present and future.

WTA legends and superstars including Martina Navratilova, Caroline Wozniacki, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka and current WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty are among the players who shared their favorite recipes from around the world - all for a good cause.

The WTA Cookbook is available for download beginning today for a minimum donation of $USD25, with all proceeds supporting WTA Charities’ global initiatives. That includes WTA 4 Love, the recent humanitarian campaign launched in response to the COVID-19 crisis which has resulted in the donation of thousands of meals and medical supplies. WTA Charities supports health and wellness, youth education and leadership, and equality and inclusivity using tennis as a vehicle for change.

Lucie Safarova’s Spanish pancakes with minced meat is one of the more than 70 recipes in the WTA Cookbook. Photo by Lucie Safarova

“As soon as our WTA players learned of our idea to produce an international cookbook to benefit WTA Charities, the recipes came pouring in,” said Jessica Pegula, a Top 100 player who was part of the project from its inception.

“WTA4Love brings us all together to make a difference whenever we can in communities around the world where we play and live,” added Jill Craybas, a former WTA player whose career spanned 17 years.

Learn to make Ashleigh Barty’s honey jumble biscuits with the new WTA Cookbook. Photo by Ashleigh Barty

The COVID-19 pandemic brought together legends from the past, current champions and WTA Future Stars to give back to the fans and communities from around the world who have supported them. The WTA Cookbook is envisioned to be an annual publication providing continuing financial assistance to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

“The WTA Cookbook gives fans a behind-the-scenes snapshot of life for these athletes at home and features various recipes that have provided our athletes, and now hopefully others, with a sense of comfort during a challenging year” said Melissa Pine, WTA Vice President of Global Programs.

Introducing the new WTA Cookbook

For more information about WTA Charities, visit https://www.wtatennis.com/wta-charities. To learn more about the WTA Cookbook, visit http://wtatennis.com/cookbook.