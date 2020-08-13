WTA players and partners have participated in more than 100 community initiatives around the world as a part of the ongoing humanitarian campaign, WTA4Love.

In the face of the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the WTA global community rallied together in support of more than 100 charitable initiatives as a part of the ongoing humanitarian campaign, WTA4Love.

Launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WTA4Love is a global campaign with activities and donations by players, partners and WTA Charities in 14 of the countries which are home to WTA tournaments and most impacted by the pandemic, including China, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March, WTA4Love initiatives have supported frontline and essential workers with donations of medical equipment to hospitals - including 30,000 masks donated to medical professionals - through the efforts of the players and WTA Charities. To address food insecurity, 24,000 meals were provided to families and frontline workers and through fundraisers for local food banks.

“The energy of the players and members of the WTA family in stepping up to support our ‘WTA4Love’ humanitarian campaign has been phenomenal,” said Ann Austin, WTA Senior Director of Community Development.

As the tour returns to play, players and partners are already stepping up once again to raise awareness for the ongoing campaign by wearing ‘WTA4Love’ patches during competition.

Magda Linette sporting a WTA4Love patch at the Top Seed Open in Lexington. Photo by Getty Images

WTA Charities will also continue to support the ongoing needs of our local communities with upcoming donations of 100,000 meals in partnership with Lilly Pulitzer - including 24,000 meals for God’s Pantry in Lexington, Kentucky, in conjunction with the inaugural Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

Serena Williams in action in Lexington, Kentucky, where WTA4Love has donated 24,000 meals to a local food bank. Photo by Getty Images

In addition to the urgent focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTA Charities continues to support a wide range of nonprofit organizations including Feeding America, Harper For Kids and Special Olympics. Players including Madison Keys, Gabriela Dabrowski and Tamira Paszek have taken part in live video chats, teaching leadership and character development to youth and offering support and positive messaging to Special Olympics athletes.

Follow the WTA4Love campaign to learn more about how the tennis community is coming together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and as the tour returns to play.