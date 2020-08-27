No.14 seed Anett Kontaveit booked her spot in the second round of the 2020 US Open, shaking off the loss of the opening frame and powering through the final two sets to overcome Danielle Collins.

NEW YORK, NY, USA -- No.14 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia pulled off a comeback victory in the opening round of the 2020 US Open, staving off an upset bid from American Danielle Collins to prevail 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 at the Grand Slam event.

World No.21 Kontaveit, who pushed eventual finalist Naomi Osaka into a tight third set in the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals last week, dropped an extremely close first set but stormed back to overcome 55th-ranked Collins after two hours and six minutes of play.

The Estonian, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal earlier this year at the Australian Open, played a clean match overall, with a whopping 30 winners well outpacing her 14 unforced errors. Kontaveit ramped up her game when she needed to most, and only hit a single unforced error in the second set which helped to kickstart her comeback.

Collins, a semifinalist at the 2019 Australian Open, fired 35 winners of her own, but 30 unforced errors were too many to keep pace with Kontaveit's improving play down the stretch.

Kontaveit is surely looking to match or better her best-ever showing at the US Open, which was a run to the round of 16 in her tournament debut in 2015. Next up for the Estonian will be either another American, Usue Maitane Arconada, or Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in the second round.

Collins got off the match to a flying start, saving break points and coming up with some big winners down the line to hold for 2-1, then using a pinpoint passing winner off the forehand side to break for 3-1. After a quick consolidation was attained with an ace to hold, the American was in control with a 4-1 lead.

Kontaveit, though, continued to strike, and she took her next two service games at love to stay within touching distance. With Collins serving for the set at 5-3, the Estonian took her chance, powering a forehand winner crosscourt to reach double break point. Collins then fired a forehand wide on the first break point, allowing Kontaveit to pull back on serve.

Collins, however, would end the set with a flourish. After a determined love hold for 6-5, the American blasted a backhand winner in the next game to queue up set point. Kontaveit erased that opportunity, but an untimely double fault by the Estonian gave Collins a second chance. On that occasion, Kontaveit sent a backhand miscue long, giving Collins a well-earned one-set lead.

It was Kontaveit, though, who stormed through the second set. The aggressive play by the Estonian gave her a quick break in the first game, and nearly went up an immediate double-break before Collins erased a break point with a scintillating backhand winner down the line to hold for 2-1.

But the Estonian did eventually claim that commanding lead, using a winning backhand to set up a break point for the 5-2 advantage, and taking that opportunity with a powerful service return. An overpowering love hold in the next game, culminating with a backhand winner square on the baseline, gave Kontaveit a 6-2 second set to level the affair.

