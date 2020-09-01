Four tournament champions are on the ballot, but only one team can be named WTA Doubles Team of the Month for August.

After nearly six months without tennis, these doubles teams restarted their seasons with a bang. Only one can win, and we want to hear from you.

All four of the teams nominated for August 2020 WTA Doubles Team of the Month have won a title since the tour’s resumption:

Arantxa Rus and Tamara Zidansek were the first doubles winners of the post-lockdown era, tasting success at the Palermo Open. Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova joined forces to delight home fans with their Prague Open victory. In Lexington, American Hayley Carter and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani lifted their second trophy together at the Top Seed Open. And finally, Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs became the Western & Southern Open champions last week in New York, claiming a Premier 5 victory in their first tournament after the break.

Revisit the nominees in the video below, and cast your vote before voting ends on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST!

Doubles Team of the Month Contenders: August 2020

Who was the August 2020 Doubles Team of the Month? Vote now!

